Overview
-- On June 23, 2012, Jacksonville, Fla.-based RailAmerica Inc.
announced a definitive merger agreement with Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (unrated).
-- We are placing our 'BB-' rating on the company on CreditWatch with
developing implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that we could raise,
affirm, or lower the rating following our review of the pro forma business and
financial risk profiles.
Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including its 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based RailAmerica Inc. on
CreditWatch with developing implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows an announcement by RailAmerica that it has
reached a definitive merger agreement with Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (unrated).
Genesee & Wyoming will acquire RailAmerica for a purchase price of $27.50 per
share, or an estimated transaction value of $2 billion. Financing for the
transaction will be a combination of bank debt and mandatorily convertible
preferred equity contributed by The Carlyle Group.
The ratings on Jacksonville, Fla.-based RailAmerica Inc. reflect the company's
capital intensity, and acquisitive growth strategy. The company's position as
the largest "short-line" railroad company in the U.S. and its participation in
the relatively stable North American freight railroad industry somewhat offset
these weaknesses. RailAmerica operates about 7,400 miles of track through a
portfolio of 43 individual railroads, which it acquired over time, in 28
states and three Canadian provinces. Standard & Poor's characterizes the
company's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as
"aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate." RailAmerica currently generates
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 3.5x and FFO to total debt is in the
mid-20% area.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing based on our review of the pro forma
business and financial risk profiles as well as discussions with management on
its financial policy, liquidity, and capital structure for the consolidated
entity.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
RailAmerica Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Watch Dev/-- BB-/Stable/--
Senior secured BB+/Watch Dev BB+
Recovery rating 1 1
RailAmerica Transportation Corp.
Senior secured BB+/Watch Dev BB+
Recovery rating 1 1