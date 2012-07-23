Overview
CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) has agreed to acquire Nexen Inc.
in a transaction valued at about C$19.4 billion, including assumption
of debt. We are placing our ratings, including our 'BBB-' long-term corporate
credit rating, on Nexen on CreditWatch with positive implications.
The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential that we might raise our
ratings on the company to match CNOOC's stand-alone credit profile of 'a' upon
the transaction's completion.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement before the end of 2012.
Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating, on Calgary,
Alta.-based upstream oil and gas company Nexen Inc. on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
The CreditWatch placement follows CNOOC Ltd.'s announcement that it has
entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of Nexen's common and
preferred shares for C$15.1 billion. The company's C$4.3 billion in debt will
remain outstanding. We expect the transaction to close by fourth-quarter 2012.
Rationale
Given the higher credit rating on CNOOC, Standard & Poor's expects to raise
its ratings on Nexen upon completion of the CNOOC acquisition. The degree of
rating enhancement we ultimately attribute to Nexen's corporate credit and
debt ratings will depend on the form and substance of any guarantees CNOOC
provides to Nexen, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Pro forma this transaction,
the company will account for an estimated about 18% of the consolidated
entity's revenues, based on first-quarter financial performance as of March
31, 2012.
We expect CNOOC's resource base to diversify following the Nexen acquisition.
Nexen's North American and other international assets, especially the U.S.
Gulf of Mexico, U.K. North Sea and offshore Nigeria, will complement CNOOC's
already existing global asset portfolio. We believe CNOOC's 'modest' financial
risk profile and 'strong' liquidity will allow it to continue investments in
Nexen's geographically diversified asset portfolio and increase its production
significantly.
The current ratings on Nexen reflect Standard & Poor's view of a satisfactory
business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. In our view,
the company's overall credit profile reflects its large, diverse asset base;
its leverage to oil production; and improved cash flow metrics. We believe
these factors are partially offset by Nexen's marginal production and reserves
growth, Long Lake's inflationary effect on overall cost profile, and the
company's operations in the cyclical and capital-intensive exploration and
production business.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement before Dec. 31,
2012. In resolving the CreditWatch, we will focus on the resulting corporate
structure, the strategic importance of Nexen to CNOOC, and any guarantee or
repayment of debt obligations.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive
To From
Nexen Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- BBB-/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt BBB-/Watch Pos BBB-
Subordinated debt BB+/Watch Pos BB+
Preferred stock
Global scale BB/Watch Pos BB
Canada scale P-3/Watch Pos P-3
