Overview CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) has agreed to acquire Nexen Inc. in a transaction valued at about C$19.4 billion, including assumption of debt. We are placing our ratings, including our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating, on Nexen on CreditWatch with positive implications. The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential that we might raise our ratings on the company to match CNOOC's stand-alone credit profile of 'a' upon the transaction's completion. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement before the end of 2012. Rating Action On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating, on Calgary, Alta.-based upstream oil and gas company Nexen Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications. The CreditWatch placement follows CNOOC Ltd.'s announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of Nexen's common and preferred shares for C$15.1 billion. The company's C$4.3 billion in debt will remain outstanding. We expect the transaction to close by fourth-quarter 2012. Rationale Given the higher credit rating on CNOOC, Standard & Poor's expects to raise its ratings on Nexen upon completion of the CNOOC acquisition. The degree of rating enhancement we ultimately attribute to Nexen's corporate credit and debt ratings will depend on the form and substance of any guarantees CNOOC provides to Nexen, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Pro forma this transaction, the company will account for an estimated about 18% of the consolidated entity's revenues, based on first-quarter financial performance as of March 31, 2012. We expect CNOOC's resource base to diversify following the Nexen acquisition. Nexen's North American and other international assets, especially the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, U.K. North Sea and offshore Nigeria, will complement CNOOC's already existing global asset portfolio. We believe CNOOC's 'modest' financial risk profile and 'strong' liquidity will allow it to continue investments in Nexen's geographically diversified asset portfolio and increase its production significantly. The current ratings on Nexen reflect Standard & Poor's view of a satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. In our view, the company's overall credit profile reflects its large, diverse asset base; its leverage to oil production; and improved cash flow metrics. We believe these factors are partially offset by Nexen's marginal production and reserves growth, Long Lake's inflationary effect on overall cost profile, and the company's operations in the cyclical and capital-intensive exploration and production business. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement before Dec. 31, 2012. In resolving the CreditWatch, we will focus on the resulting corporate structure, the strategic importance of Nexen to CNOOC, and any guarantee or repayment of debt obligations. Related Criteria And Research Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive To From Nexen Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt BBB-/Watch Pos BBB- Subordinated debt BB+/Watch Pos BB+ Preferred stock Global scale BB/Watch Pos BB Canada scale P-3/Watch Pos P-3