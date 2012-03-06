March 6 - New issuance in Brazil's structured finance market increased significantly in the second half of 2011--to a record Brazilian real (R$) 7.6 billion compared with R$2.9 billion in the first half of the year--and ratings remained constant due to transactions' strong credit enhancement, according to a report published earlier today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

During the second half of the year, Standard & Poor's rated 32 transactions (53 classes of securities), an increase from the 22 transactions it rated in the first half of the year. The most popular asset types continued to be consumer loans, trade receivables, and small and midsize enterprise loans (70% of the total issuance amount), primarily due to originators' funding needs and investors' growing interest. We also rated two residential mortgage-backed securities transactions during this period. And in terms of rating actions, we assigned three final ratings, and made only three upgrades (all related to the same transaction), three withdrawals, and a CreditWatch update. "We expect these trends will continue in 2012, but the market will face its share of challenges, including the ongoing crisis in Europe and the rollout of new regulations that could affect transaction structures," said credit analyst Leandro Albuquerque.

"For now, though, we believe Brazilian structured finance transactions will stay well-enhanced to weather the expected modest rise in delinquency rates, and that the ratings on these transactions will remain stable." (For additional information on delinquencies, see "Midyear 2011 Brazilian Structured Finance Outlook: A Strong Economy And A Stable Unemployment Rate Should Temper Rising Delinquency Rates," published in July 25, 2011.) A summary of our activities and rating actions regarding rated Brazilian domestic structured finance transactions during the six months ended Dec. 31, 2011, are as follows: -- We monitored 105 outstanding active domestic transactions and 17 transactions that have yet to be issued. The total amount of rated structured finance transactions was about R$18.5 billion as of Dec. 30, 2011, compared with R$15.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2010. -- Of the 174 classes of securities that we surveilled (including the ones not yet issued), 34.5% were in the 'brAAA' rating category, 36.8% were in the 'brAA' rating category, 15.5% were in the 'brA' rating category, and 13.2% were in the 'brBBB' or lower rating category.

-- We assigned final ratings to one series of senior shares and two series of mezzanine shares, and we raised the ratings on two series of senior shares and one series of mezzanine shares from one transaction due to structural amendments.

-- We kept the rating on the senior shares from one transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We withdrew the ratings on three transactions.

For the full article, see "Brazilian Structured Finance New Issuance Soared To A Record Level In Second-Half 2011; Ratings Remained Stable," published March 6, 2012.