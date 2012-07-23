July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Calgary,
Alta.-based oil and gas company Talisman Energy Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2)
announcement that it has entered an agreement with Sinopec International
Petroleum and Production Corp. (a 100% subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp. [A+/Stable/--; cnAAA/--]) to sell a 49% equity interest of its U.K. North
Sea assets for US$1.5 billion will have no immediate effect on the ratings or
outlook on Talisman. We believe that because the new joint venture will not
either materially weaken nor strengthen the company's business risk profile,
this transaction is neutral to the company's overall credit profile.
Furthermore, in our view, Talisman's inancial risk profile metrics,
specifically its fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt, should
remain within the bounds we have established for the 'BBB' rating.
We expect the transaction to close by the end of 2012; the transaction will be
effective as of Jan. 1, 2012. Talisman will remain the operator of the U.K.
North Sea assets. The sale includes 49% of the company's U.K. North Sea asset
retirement obligations (AROs); Sinopec will fund its share of North Sea capex.
Following the joint venture's closure, we project Talisman's 2012 production
to drop no more than 5% from 2011 levels and 2013 production to improve 5%-10%
from 2012 levels. Despite the drop in production levels, we project the
company's FFO-to-debt to remain at 40%-50% through 2013 (for more information,
see "Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect
on the Global Credit Portal) due to a combination of lower adjusted debt
associated with the reduction in AROs and lower capital expenditures
associated with the U.K. North Sea. Our assumptions also take into account
that Talisman will buy back US$500 million of shares in 2012.