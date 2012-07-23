July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the Little Rock-based incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) Windstream Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior secured term loan A-4 due 2017 and $600 million senior secured term loan B-3 due 2019. The '1' recovery rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also affirmed our 'BB+' issue-level rating on Windstream's amended and restated senior secured credit facility. Additionally, we lowered the issue-level ratings on Windstream's senior unsecured debt and subsidiary PAETEC Holding Corp.'s senior unsecured debt to 'B' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'B+' and revised the recovery rating to '6' from '5'. The '6' recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. The lower recovery rating results from the increased amount of secured debt from the current transaction, which dilutes recovery prospects for the senior unsecured debt. Although we expect the company to use proceeds to repay about $800 million outstanding under the revolver, our recovery analysis includes the expectation that the revolver is fully drawn in our default scenario. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Windstream are not affected by the new debt. Pro forma adjusted leverage of around 4.1x is only modestly higher than the 4.0x actually achieved for the rolling 12 months ended March 31, 2012, and still supportive of the company's 'aggressive" financial risk profile. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Windstream, published April 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)