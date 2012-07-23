Overview
-- North American Development Bank (NADB) remains well capitalized with
good balance sheet liquidity.
-- We affirmed our 'AA+/A-1+' foreign currency credit ratings on NADB and
revised the outlook to negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects rising embedded risks in NADB's loan
portfolio.
Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+'
foreign currency issuer credit ratings on the North American Development Bank
(NADB). At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative from stable.
Rationale
The ratings on NADB reflect its strong capital ratios and ample balance sheet
liquidity. Its business profile, however, is weaker than other multilateral
lending institutions. The outlook revision to negative reflects our
expectation that NADB's narrow lending mandate will continue to pose embedded
risks to NADB's loan portfolio as it expands in the next few years.
NADB was established by an intergovernmental agreement between the U.S.
(AA+/Negative/A-1+; foreign currency sovereign ratings) and the United Mexican
States (BBB/Stable/A-2; foreign currency sovereign ratings) in 1993, as an
outcrop of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Its mission is to finance
environmental infrastructure projects within 100 kilometers north and 300
kilometers south of the border between the two countries. These include the
U.S. states of Arizona (AA-/Stable; global scale ratings), California
(A-/Positive), New Mexico (AA+/Stable), and Texas (AA+/Stable). The Mexican
states, which we rate according to the Mexican national (CaVal) rating scale,
include Baja California (mxAA-/Stable), Chihuahua (not rated), Coahuila
(mxBBB-/Negative), Nuevo Leon (mxA/Stable), Sonora (mxA/Negative), and
Tamaulipas (mxAA/Negative).
The majority of NADB's loans are typically less than $15 million, and although
its loan portfolio is growing, the bank retains a small market share relative
to its sub-federal government borrowers' total debt financing. As of year-end
Dec. 31, 2011, just under two-thirds of its $396 million international program
loan exposure (net of foreign exchange adjustments) was to Mexican borrowers,
principally public sector loans collateralized by federal government transfers
and denominated in pesos. Standard & Poor's views the risks from the
geographic proximity of NADB's obligors (a feature of its narrow lending
mandate) and the use of Mexican federal government transfers to collateralize
a significant share of the bank's loans to public-sector borrowers as highly
correlated. We expect that NADB's loan portfolio will remain highly
concentrated and this characteristic will continue to constrain our ratings on
NADB. In addition, NADB's non-accrual loans rose to 5% of total international
loans at the end of 2011 from 2% the previous year, and the allowance for loan
losses covered 40% of non-accrual international program loans at the end of
2011.
NADB has a strong level of capitalization. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NADB's narrow
risk-bearing capacity (shareholders' equity plus allowance for loan losses)
covered 127% of its development-related exposure (DRE), which is comprised
solely of loans. Although this ratio has steadily declined and we expect it to
decline further--as NADB mobilizes its resources in order to execute its
mandate--we believe that capitalization will remain a supporting factor of
NADB's credit. The bank also has callable capital from its shareholders, but
we place less weight on this feature of NADB's capital structure, particularly
in light of the appropriation risk in the U.S. should a call be made.
Given NADB's relatively small size (total assets of $828 million as of Dec.
31, 2011) and its strong capitalization, NADB is an infrequent issuer in the
bond markets. Its balance sheet liquidity is strong, with liquid assets
representing 43% of total assets at the end of 2011. These liquid assets are
invested in securities of its two shareholders, as well as corporate and
structured assets rated 'AA' or higher. NADB uses currency interest-rate swaps
to transform its dollar-denominated debt and equity capital to
peso-denominated loans for its Mexican borrowers. These swaps create some
volatility in NADB's comprehensive income.
Outlook
The outlook on the ratings is negative. Further increases in the embedded risk
of NADB's portfolio or the deterioration of its loan portfolio performance
could result in a downgrade. The bank's plan to increase its leverage will
likely preclude an upgrade.
Additionally, our revised multilateral lending institutions criteria, which we
expect to have in place by the end of this year, could affect the ratings.
Senior Unsecured AA+