(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The C$3 billion cash acquisition of Vancouver-based Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. by KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KGHM; not rated) closed on March 5, 2012. -- As a result, we have revised the CreditWatch implications to positive from developing, indicating that we could raise or affirm the ratings in the near term. -- The CreditWatch revision is based on what we see as limited downside rating risk stemming from the acquisition, as well as the prospects of a higher rating for Quadra FNX pending our assessment of the interplay between Quadra FNX's credit profile and that of its new parent, KGHM. -- We will resolve the CreditWatch after assessing parent-subsidiary links and the new parent's plans for Quadra FNX. Rating Action On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its CreditWatch implications on Vancouver-based Quadra FNX to positive from developing, meaning that we could raise or affirm the ratings. Rationale The CreditWatch follows the completion of the acquisition of Quadra FNX by KGHM in a C$3 billion all-cash transaction (not including Quadra FNX's US$500 million senior unsecured notes). In resolving the CreditWatch on Quadra FNX, we will assess the parent-subsidiary relationship between the company and KGHM and evaluate potential changes in financial policies. We believe that the acquisition should strengthen Quadra FNX's credit profile, potentially by more than one notch, given our expectation that the company represents a significant strategic asset for its unrated, but large and well-capitalized foreign parent. We believe that KGHM should continue to generate strong free operating cash flows at current metals prices, enabling the company to direct financial resources to Quadra FNX, potentially positioning it as a growth vehicle. On a consolidated basis, we expect the combined entity should produce over 1.1 billion pounds of mined copper (excluding by-product credits) per year from a geographically diversified asset base supported by a solid aggregate reserve life. The determining factors on the degree of credit enhancement for Quadra FNX from its ownership by KGHM include, but are not limited to, an assessment of Quadra FNX's strategic importance to KGHM, potential changes in management structure or governance, the financial capacity and willingness of KGHM to support Quadra FNX. We do not anticipate that the change-of-control clause in Quadra FNX's rated US$500 million senior unsecured secured notes will compel any meaningful redemptions, given that the notes are trading well above the change-of-control price of 101% of face value. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days after assessing the key links between Quadra FNX and KGHM. Ratings List Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive/Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Watch Dev/-- Senior unsecured debt BB-/Watch Pos BB-/Watch Dev Recovery rating 2 2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)