(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The C$3 billion cash acquisition of Vancouver-based Quadra FNX Mining
Ltd. by KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KGHM; not rated) closed on March 5, 2012.
-- As a result, we have revised the CreditWatch implications to positive
from developing, indicating that we could raise or affirm the ratings in the
near term.
-- The CreditWatch revision is based on what we see as limited downside
rating risk stemming from the acquisition, as well as the prospects of a
higher rating for Quadra FNX pending our assessment of the interplay between
Quadra FNX's credit profile and that of its new parent, KGHM.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after assessing parent-subsidiary
links and the new parent's plans for Quadra FNX.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its CreditWatch
implications on Vancouver-based Quadra FNX to positive from developing,
meaning that we could raise or affirm the ratings.
Rationale
The CreditWatch follows the completion of the acquisition of Quadra FNX by
KGHM in a C$3 billion all-cash transaction (not including Quadra FNX's US$500
million senior unsecured notes). In resolving the CreditWatch on Quadra FNX,
we will assess the parent-subsidiary relationship between the company and KGHM
and evaluate potential changes in financial policies.
We believe that the acquisition should strengthen Quadra FNX's credit profile,
potentially by more than one notch, given our expectation that the company
represents a significant strategic asset for its unrated, but large and
well-capitalized foreign parent. We believe that KGHM should continue to
generate strong free operating cash flows at current metals prices, enabling
the company to direct financial resources to Quadra FNX, potentially
positioning it as a growth vehicle. On a consolidated basis, we expect the
combined entity should produce over 1.1 billion pounds of mined copper
(excluding by-product credits) per year from a geographically diversified
asset base supported by a solid aggregate reserve life.
The determining factors on the degree of credit enhancement for Quadra FNX
from its ownership by KGHM include, but are not limited to, an assessment of
Quadra FNX's strategic importance to KGHM, potential changes in management
structure or governance, the financial capacity and willingness of KGHM to
support Quadra FNX. We do not anticipate that the change-of-control clause in
Quadra FNX's rated US$500 million senior unsecured secured notes will compel
any meaningful redemptions, given that the notes are trading well above the
change-of-control price of 101% of face value.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days after assessing the
key links between Quadra FNX and KGHM.
Ratings List
Quadra FNX Mining Ltd.
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive/Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Watch Dev/--
Senior unsecured debt BB-/Watch Pos BB-/Watch Dev
Recovery rating 2 2
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)