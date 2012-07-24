(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a preliminary 'AA'
long-term credit rating to Finland-based Bank of Aland PLC's EUR1 billion
covered bond program. The rating will apply to upcoming issuances of Finnish
legislation-enabled covered bonds ("Kiinteistovakuudellinen
joukkovelkakirjalaina") out of this program. The outlook is stable (see list
below).
Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate
payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.
Bank of Aland (Aalandsbanken) is a relatively small bank that has a strong
presence in the Finnish region of the Aaland Islands. The bank's operations
are concentrated in the Aaland Islands and its branch network in Southern and
Western Finland. The bank focuses on private banking to high-net-worth
clients, complemented by recently acquired operations in Sweden.
Aalandsbanken's covered bond program is to be set up under the recently
updated Finnish covered bond law, which allows commercial banks to issue
covered bonds. We understand that Aalandsbanken currently plans to issue a
number of smaller issuances with a mix of maturities, denominated in euro, but
it may choose to issue covered bonds in other currencies at a later date.
The covered bond program is a funding tool for Aalandsbanken's assets,
liabilities, and liquidity management. It will complement the bank's
traditional focus on deposit funding. The covered bonds are senior secured
debt issued by Aalandsbanken. The cover pool reflects the general quality of
the bank's mortgage loan book and the covered bond rating is linked to the
issuer's creditworthiness through the ALMM criteria (see "Revised Methodology
And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"
published on Dec. 16, 2009).
The preliminary rating assigned to this issuance reflects our level of comfort
in the Finnish legal framework for the issuance of covered bonds, as well as
the credit quality of the underlying assets and their cash flows.
COVER POOL AT PROGRAM SET-UP DATE
All the assets in the cover pool on the set-up date were Finnish private
residential mortgage loans totaling EUR1,188,857,936. The typically amortizing
mortgage loans have a maximum maturity of 30 years and are denominated in
euro. Each mortgage was originated within the Aalandsbanken branch network,
according to the bank's general origination criteria.
At the closing date, we expect the final cover pool to reflect the
characteristics of the initial cover pool.
The bank's stated strategic focus on high-net-worth customers means that the
loan sizes have a "barbell" distribution--i.e., a relatively high proportion
of the loans are above-average in size.
Table 1
Loan Size Distribution (%)
EUR0-EUR100,000 23.18
EUR100,000-EUR200,000 33.74
EUR200,000-EUR300,000 16.42
EUR300,000-EUR400,000 7.25
EUR400,000-EUR500,000 4.33
EUR500,000-EUR600,000 2.34
EUR600,000-EUR700,000 1.46
>EUR700,000 11.28
Most of the loans in the cover pool are variable-rate loans referring to the
one-, three-, six- or 12-month euro interbank offered rates (EURIBOR). The
bank also originates loans that reference its own standard variable rate
(SVR). Fixed-rate mortgages are a minor feature of the cover pool and the
Finnish mortgage market in general.
Table 2
Loan Interest Types (%)
Standard variable rate (SVR) 30.70
12-month EURIBOR 30.59
Three-month EURIBOR 25.57
Six-month EURIBOR 4.68
Government index 4.65
Fixed 3.82
Given that the issuer continues to focus on its geographical heartland of the
Aaland Islands, a large proportion (22.6%) of the loans in the cover pool are
secured on properties on the Aaland Islands. That said, a relatively small
proportion, just 1.7%, of the total cover pool comprises mortgages on summer
houses. We have not applied an additional penalty for this concentration
because the Aaland Islands are relatively wealthy and the region's economic
performance has been stable. Should the concentration further increase, we may
consider applying an additional stress to the analysis for the concentration
risk.
Table 3
Geographical Distribution (%)
South Finland 44.90
Western Finland 32.27
Aaland 22.58
East Finland 0.12
Lapland 0.05
Oulu 0.09
Property valuation in Finland is based on market values. The Finish covered
bond framework establishes different limits on loan-to-value (LTV) levels for
residential and commercial mortgage loans. Under the framework, 70% of the
value of a residential property and 60% of the value of a commercial property
is eligible. If a loan exceeds these limits, the part of the loan up to
60%/70% LTV remains eligible for the cover pool. In effect, the issuer applies
a haircut to the valuation of the securities for ineligible loan parts, i.e.,
should 5% of a loan be ineligible for covered bond funding according to the
Finnish law, 5% of the valuation for this loan is subtracted.
Table 4
Loan-To-Value Distribution (%)
0%-10% 0.60
10%-20% 2.39
20%-30% 4.30
30%-40% 7.05
40%-50% 11.94
50%-60% 19.35
60%-70% 54.02
70%-80% 0.35
CASH FLOWS
We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided and projected as
of March 31, 2012, to determine that under our criteria the program is
assessed as "category 2" and the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM)
measure is "low." The first measure indicates our view of the ability to
obtain third-party liquidity or sell assets to fund any mismatch after the
issuing bank fails, while the second indicates the scale and urgency of any
asset-liability mismatches in the program. As we consider the cover pool to be
typical for Finish covered bonds, we have classified Aalandsbanken program as
category 2. According to our covered bond criteria, the combination of both
factors potentially allows for a six-notch uplift above the issuer credit
rating (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).
We have based the preliminary rating on our expectation that the program will
have a well-diversified maturity profile and will use hard bullet repayment
structures, i.e., the principal will be paid on the expected maturity dates.
The issued bonds are expected to be small-sized issuances with variable
interest rates, denominated in euro.
Comparing our assessment of the target credit enhancement with the available
credit enhancement, we anticipate that the cover pool will be able to fully
support the potential rating uplift for our 'AA' rating on these
legislation-enabled mortgage covered bonds.
The stable outlook reflects our view of the creditworthiness of the issuer. We
also consider that Aalandsbanken has the ability and willingness to manage the
covered bonds in conditions commensurate with the rating that we have assigned.
Should the creditworthiness of the bank or the ALMM categorization change, it
would have a direct effect on the rating on Aalandsbanken's covered bonds
program.
Table 5
Aalandsbanken's Key Characteristics (As Of March 31, 2012)
Classification of ALMM mismatch Low
Program categorization 2
Maximum potential rating AA
Current available credit enhancement (%) 241.95
Target credit enhancement commensurate
with the highest credit rating (%) 16.56
Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as (assets -
liabilities)/liabilities.
LEGAL BACKGROUND
The assets registered in the cover pool must mainly be mortgage credits. At
least 90% of the book value of the mortgage credits must be housing loans or,
temporarily, supplementary collateral. The remainder can be mortgage credits
for nonresidential mortgage assets. Up to 20% of all collateral in the cover
pool may temporarily consist of supplementary collateral, such as short-term
deposits or cash.
The issuer carries out the monitoring of the cover pool and reports to the
Finnish Financial Services Authority (FSA) each month. The FSA has the legal
power to take appropriate measures and may ultimately revoke the banking
license of the bank in question. The Finnish FSA currently requires that the
cover pool currently maintains a minimum of 50% overcollateralization (OC).
If the issuer becomes insolvent, the covered bondholders will have recourse to
a separate, ringfenced cover pool, and any substitute assets registered in the
cover pool. Furthermore, an assigned administrator will administer the cover
pool, and if required, the Finnish covered bond law enables the pool
administrator and the bankruptcy trustee to take up loans on behalf of the
cover pool to create further liquidity. Further, we understand that an
administrator will also be required to maintain a pool of liquid assets that
meets the requirements listed in the program documentation.
If the issuer becomes insolvent, the insolvency administrator must direct all
cash flows attributable to cover pool assets to benefit the cover pool. The
administrator must open a new bank account as soon as possible. If cash is
available in the insolvency estate, that cash belongs to the cover pool.
However, should no cash be available, the administrator would place a general
claim on the cover pool, and cash may be lost.
COUNTERPARTY RISK ANALYSIS
Our counterparty criteria introduced minimum requirements for counterparties
supporting securities of a certain rating level. The current assessment of the
creditworthiness of the bank acting as an account bank is, however, not
sufficient to support the highest rating achievable according to our ALMM
criteria.
To mitigate the potential transaction account risk and achieve the highest
rating achievable under our ALMM criteria, the issuer intends to "register"
liquid assets worth a maximum of the larger of EUR120 million or 10% of the
cover pool asset balance. Should prepayment increase above 5% on a quarterly
basis and 15% on a yearly basis, all collected prepayments are channeled into
the liquid assets holdings and registered to the benefit of the covered bond
holders. The same happens if the amount increases above the minimum of EUR120
million.
Under normal circumstances, the Finnish covered bond law allows for a maximum
of 20% of cover pool asset to be in the form of liquid assets or cash. Given
that the issuer has suggested investing 10% in liquid assets, we assume that
under normal circumstances a maximum of 10% of cash could be lost were a
counterparty to default.
We intend to size for this risk partly with the aid of the 10% of liquid
assets. Further, we intend to size for the loss of a further month of
collections caused by a potential borrower notification risk. Finally, we
expect the liquid assets included in the cover pool to be adequate in size and
quality to cover six months of covered bond maturities any time over the life
of the transaction.
For us to give full benefit to such liquid assets, they must be "eligible
investments" under our criteria for such investments (see "Covered Bonds
Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," May 31,
2012). If other assets are included, we would apply a haircut to reflect the
stressed market value of such assets. Generally, Finnish covered bonds are
also eligible to be pledged with the national central bank for repurchase
agreement transactions. To ease liquidity requirements, the issuer currently
plans to mainly issue smaller-sized issuances; it does not intend to issue
bonds sized above EUR150 million.
Due to the transaction account risk being mitigated by the inclusion of a
liquid asset facility, we intend to conduct close surveillance on the
liquidity holdings of the cover pool.
At the closing date, and before assigning the final rating, we expect the
above setup to be adequately documented and executed by the issuer.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY AND PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS
Table 6
Key Portfolio Characteristics (As Of March 31, 2012)
Total principal balance (EUR) 1,188,857,936
Liquid asset balance (EUR) 120,000,000
Expected bonds outstanding (EUR) 350,000,000
Total number of loans 10,009
Largest loan value (EUR) 7,375,600
Average loan (EUR) 118,779
Weighted-average 56.81
LTV ratio (whole pool) (%)
Level of arrears (whole pool) (%) 1.01
Arrears above 90 days are normally continuous removed from the cover pool by
the issuer.
Weighted-average 34.7
seasoning (whole pool) (months)
>18 months 47.7
>60 months 16.3
Proportion of letting loans (%) 7.3
Proportion of IOF loans (%) 24.8
Loans to staff (%) 2.8
Proportion of loans to self employed (%) 5.6
Top 20 loans as % of pool 5.2
Liquid assets:
Finnish government (AAA/Stable) (%) 100
Based on Standard & Poor's adjusted calculation.
LTV--Loan-to-value.
IOF--Interest-only feature.
Our credit analysis accounts for these characteristics. In particular, we
assess individual borrower and loan characteristics, including:
-- The size of the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) ratio,
which we essentially base on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the underlying
borrowers; and
-- The size of the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) ratio, which we
derive from the LTV ratio and the expected market value decline of the
property.
The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the
portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At a 'AAA' rating level, the closing WAFF and
WALS results, as of March 31, 2012, were:
WAFF 23.50%
WALS 10.28%
Assumed net credit loss
(WAFF x WALS) 2.42%
Aalandsbanken continues to originate loans into the cover pool but as the bank
is currently the largest retail bank on the Aaland Islands, we expect many of
the new loans to be originated on the Finnish mainland. That said, although we
expect the percentage of mortgage loans on Aaland to decrease, we consider the
cover pool to be an established cover pool and do not expect the issuer to
materially change the current credit composition of the cover pool.
APPENDIX
BASE ASSUMPTIONS FOR THE CREDIT ANALYSIS OF FINNISH MORTGAGE LOANS: RESIDENTIAL
Table 7
Base Weighted-Average Foreclosure Frequency (%)
AAA 12
Table 8
Adjustments To The Weighted-Average Foreclosure Frequency
80% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1
80-90% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1.5
90-95% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 2
95-100% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 3
Above 100% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 4
Seasoning
Between 10% and 25% reduction to base, no adjustment applied to loans in
arrears.
Buy-to-let loans: Base multiplied by 1.8.
IOF loans:
5-10 year maturity: Base multiplied by 3
10-20 year maturity: Base multiplied by 1.5
Jumbo loans: (>EUR300,000 for southern Finland and >EUR200,000 for the rest of
the
country): 1% to 20% of base.
(Increases as loan size increases and caps when loan size reaches EUR1.5
million).
Geographic concentration
A 1% addition to the adjusted base foreclosure frequency of all loans in the
region is applied if the following concentration limits are exceeded:
Southern Finland: 50% of cover pool balance
Eastern Finland: 10% of cover pool balance
Western Finland: 35% of cover pool balance
Oulu (A): 6% of cover pool balance
Oulu (B): 3% of cover pool balance
Lapland: 3% of cover pool balance
Aaland: 1% of cover pool balance
Arrears
Case-by-case consideration depending on arrears management and performance
data: All loans more than 30 days in arrears receive a 75% foreclosure
frequency, which will be reduced by the seasoning credit (if any).
Bankruptcy
Case-by-case consideration: Up to 100% foreclosure frequency.
WAFF--Weighted-average foreclosure frequency.
LTV--Loan-to-value.
Table 9
Base Market Value Decline (%)
AAA 40
Table 10
Adjustment To Valuation
Valuation haircut: A haircut may be applied to calculation of WALS, should
valuation information be as of a period of high price volatility.
WALS--Weighted-average loss severity.
Table 11
Adjustment To Loss Severity
Jumbo properties (>EUR375,000 in the south of EUR250,000 in rest of the country
will have their market value declines scaled up by (1+ scaling factor) where
the scaling factor increases exponentially and caps at 20% when the loan size
reaches approximately EUR1.5 million.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have assigned the ratings on these covered bonds based on our
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on
Dec. 19, 2009). As part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's
CBM cash flow tool to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered
bonds. However, the assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow
analysis are under review (see "Request For Comment: Investment Criteria
Methodology," published on Dec. 8, 2011).
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our
future assumptions and methodologies used in the credit analysis and our
Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria
change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this
program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds,
we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing
criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").
