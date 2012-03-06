Overview -- First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCB) announced that it needed an extension to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. -- As a result, we revised our rating outlook on the company's subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. (FCBTC), to negative from stable. -- We also affirmed our 'BBB+' rating on FCBTC. -- We expect FCB to comply with the extension deadline. However, we could lower the rating on FCBTC if, in our view, the firm's systems and processes aren't able to keep pace with its growth. Rating Action On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. (FCBTC), a subsidiary of First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCB; not rated), to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on FCBTC. Rationale The rating actions followed FCB's announcement that it wasn't able to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, within the prescribed period. FCB is in the process of providing its independent accountants with additional requested information. FCB's management team has become more aggressive in acquiring selected assets and assuming selected liabilities of failed banking institutions via Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-assisted transactions. Since 2009, FCB entered into six FDIC-assisted transactions that augmented its presence in regions where it previously had a small market share, mainly in Western U.S. markets. Earlier this year, we noted that while these transactions should have long-term financial benefits for FCB, they pose integration and operational risks for the company (see "First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.," published Jan. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Outlook We view FCB's late filing as evidence of such operational risks. If the company's operations aren't able to keep pace with the organization's growth, such that its risk management practices cannot sustain the needs of the larger consolidated entity, we could lower the rating on FCBTC. Alternatively, we could revise the rating outlook on FCBTC to stable if this proves to be a one-time event and management successfully integrates the firm's recent acquisitions. Ratings Score Snapshot To From Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 SACP bbb+ bbb+ Anchor bbb+ bbb+ Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average Average and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0) Support 0 0 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support 0 0 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors 0 0 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Certificate Of Deposit Local Currency BBB+/A-2 Subordinated BBB FCB/NC Capital Trust I Preferred Stock BB+