Overview -- The ratings on U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment provider Lam Research remain on CreditWatch with positive implications following its announcement that it will merge with Novellus Systems Inc. in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2012. -- We expect that Lam Research's business risk profile will improve as a result of materially better product diversity. -- Pro forma leverage will rise only moderately despite the merger and significant planned share repurchases. -- We are keeping all our ratings on Lam Research, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rating Action On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is keeping all of its ratings on Lam Research Corp., including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Dec. 15, 2011. Rationale Lam Research is a global producer of plasma etch and single-wafer cleaning tools used to manufacture memory, logic, and micro-electromechanical system devices. We placed Lam Research's ratings on CreditWatch following the announcement that the company will merge with Novellus Systems Inc. (unrated) in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion or 1.125 shares of Lam Research for each share of Novellus. We expect the proposed merger to improve our view of Lam Research's business risk profile as the company expands its leadership positions beyond its previously narrow business focus in plasma etch and single-wafer clean segments of the semiconductor wafer equipment addressable market. Novellus is a leader in deposition and surface preparation semiconductor equipment, with sales and EBITDA at approximately half Lam Research's size. Additionally, Lam Research anticipates significant cost synergies as a result of the transaction. We are likely to view the combined business profile as "satisfactory", while we consider Lam Research's current business "fair" (both terms as defined in our criteria). Pro forma for the transaction, funded debt will increase due to the existing $700 million of Novellus debt, thereby increasing pro forma debt-to-EBITDA to 1.6x from about 1.0x (for Lam Research stand-alone) at the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011. Cash was about $3.1 billion at the end of calendar year 2011, a portion of which the company will use to fund its $1.6 billion share repurchase program, along with excess cash flow generated in the interim period prior to an expected second-quarter 2012 closing date. CreditWatch We will continue to monitor the progress of the transaction. As part of our review, we will also reassess the company's business and financial risk profiles, as well as its financial policies and future growth strategies. Based on a preliminary assessment of the combined company's business profile and pro forma capital structure, an upgrade to investment grade is the most likely outcome, given the current transaction parameters. Ratings List Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Positive Lam Research Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3