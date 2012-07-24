July 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR4' rating to KB
Home's (NYSE: KBH) $250 million senior notes due 2022. The Rating
Outlook is Negative. This issuance extends a meaningful portion of KBH's
maturities to 2022 and improves the ratio of cash to remaining 2013 - 2016
maturities, although at the cost of higher interest rates.
The issue will be ranked on a pari passu basis with other senior unsecured debt.
Proceeds from the new debt issue will be used to fund the recently announced
cash tender offers for any and all of its 5.75% senior notes due 2014, and up to
$150 million in aggregate principal amount, less the amount of 2014 notes
accepted for purchase, of its 5.875% senior notes due 2015 and 6.25% senior
notes due 2015. Any remaining net proceeds from the offering will be used for
general corporate purposes, which may include the purchase from time to time of
any remaining 2014 and 2015 notes.
KBH's ratings reflect the moderately stronger prospects for the housing sector
in 2012 as well as the successful execution of its business model, its
leadership role in constructing and marketing energy efficient homes, its
conservative building practices, its effective utilization of return on invested
capital criteria as a key element of its operating model, and the resolution of
the South Edge liabilities. The ratings also take into account KBH's sharp
contraction in liquidity since the end of fiscal 2010.
The Negative Outlook incorporates KBH's current over-exposure to the credit
challenged entry level market (65% of the total), underperformance relative to
its peers in certain operational and financial categories during recent
quarters, and capital structure which remains in some flux as a result of the
company's multi-step financing plan.
Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012.
However, housing metrics have not entirely kept pace. Year-over-year (yoy)
comparisons have been solidly positive on a consistent basis. However,
month-to-month statistics (single-family starts, new home sales, and existing
home sales) have been erratic and, at times, below expectations. In any case,
year to date these housing metrics are well above 2011 levels. As Fitch has
noted in the past, recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.
Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since the beginning of the
year, but still assume only a moderate rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly
growing economy with relatively similar distressed home sales competition, less
competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically
low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 12%, while new
home sales increase approximately 10.5% and existing home sales grow 5.6%.
Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013.
KBH employs what it labels as the KBnxt operational business model. This
strategy includes regular detailed product preference surveys, primarily
acquisition of developed and entitled land in markets with high growth
potential, generally commencement of construction of a home only after a
purchase contract has been signed, establishment of an even-flow production,
pricing homes to compete with existing homes, and utilizing design centers to
customize homes to the preferences of home buyers. Also, KBH strives to be among
the top five builders or, in very large markets, top 10 homebuilders in order to
have access to the best land and subcontractors.
Most of KBH's communities now feature the 'Open Series' product designs which
have been value engineered to reduce production costs and cycle times, enabling
the company to more effectively compete on price with existing homes in the
current market. Also, KBH is one of a handful of public builders aggressively
marketing energy efficient homes as a way of differentiating its homes from
other builders' product and existing homes for sale.
The company maintains a 7.4-year supply of lots (based on last 12 months
deliveries), 73.3% of which are owned and the balance controlled through
options. (The options share of total lots controlled is down sharply over the
past five years as the company has written off substantial numbers of options.)
KBH's most recent credit metrics, while improving in certain cases, remain
stressed. Debt to capitalization was 81.1% as of May 31, 2012, up from 78.2% at
year-end 2011. Net debt to capitalization was 77.4%, up from 72.5% as of Nov.
30, 2011. Debt to LTM EBITDA, excluding real estate impairments, was 28.0x times
(x) and was 37.0x at the end of 2011. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage was 24.2x at the conclusion of the 2012 second quarter and 21.7x a year
earlier. Adjusted interest coverage was 0.5x as of May 31, 2012 and 0.9x as of
May 31, 2011, while FFO interest coverage was 0.5x as of May 31, 2012, down from
0.7x the prior year. The gross inventory has been stable in 2012 and 2011 at
0.7x. The sales value of backlog represented 40% of construction debt at the
conclusion of the 2012 second quarter, up from 30% a year ago.
KBH's unrestricted cash and equivalent was sharply reduced during the past year
and a half from $904.4 million at Nov. 30, 2010 to $415.0 million at Nov. 30,
2011 and $314.3 million at May 31, 2012. The reduction in cash position largely
resulted from land and development spending, repayment of maturing senior notes
and other debt and $251.9 million in payments relating to legal matters
surrounding the South Edge, LLC joint venture. The company currently has
adequate liquidity to fund working capital and debt service. The challenge in
2012 will be to absorb annual interest expense of about $130 million and manage
land and development expenditures to a level that does not meaningfully deplete
the current cash position.
The company reported $89.9 million negative cash flow from operations (CFFO)
during the first half of 2012 despite positive CFFO of $19.7 million for the
second quarter. On a LTM basis CFFO was a negative $166.1 million. For all of
fiscal 2012, Fitch expects KBH to be $50 - 75 million cash flow negative. The
company is likely to spend about $550 million on land and development this year.
It expended $553 million in 2011 and $478 million in 2010.
KBH terminated its revolving credit facility, effective March 31, 2010.
Consistent with Fitch's comment on certain homebuilders' termination and
reduction of revolving credit facilities, in the absence of a revolving credit
line, a consistently higher level of cash and equivalents than was typical
should be maintained on the balance sheet, especially in these still uncertain
times.
As of May 31, 2012, KBH had an investment of $121.4 million in eight
unconsolidated joint ventures (JVs). These JVs have no debt.
During the 2011 fourth quarter, the bankruptcy and lender-related legal matters
concerning South Edge, LLC and KBH's obligations with respect to those matters
were essentially resolved. A $6.6 million gain on loan guaranty during the
fourth quarter reflected the consummation of a consensual plan of reorganization
of South Edge, LLC that was confirmed by a bankruptcy court in November 2011 and
included, among other things, the satisfaction of a limited several repayment
guaranty the company provided to the administrative agent for the lenders to
South Edge, LLC. In connection with the reorganization plan and the settlement
of other South Edge-related legal matters, KBH made payments of $251.9 million
in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order
activity, debt levels, free cash flow trends and uses, and the company's cash
position.
Negative rating actions could occur if the early stage of the housing recovery
is not sustained and the company steps up its land and development spending
prematurely, leading to consistent and significant negative quarterly cash flow
from operations and a diminished liquidity position below $350 million.
Underperforming operating metrics could also contribute to a rating action.
Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in housing is
maintained and is much better than Fitch's current outlook, KB Home shows
continuous improvement in credit metrics, and maintains a healthy liquidity
position.
Fitch currently rates KB Home as follows:
--IDR at 'B+/RR4';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'B+/RR4'.
The Outlook is Negative.