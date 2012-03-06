Overview
-- Atlanta-based Gentiva Health Services has obtained an amendment to its
senior secured credit agreement that loosens financial covenants in 2012 and
beyond.
-- We expect ongoing revenue contraction, a lower EBITDA margin and
nominal free operating cash flows in 2012.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Gentiva and
removing the rating from CreditWatch.
-- We are assigning a stable outlook, reflecting our increased confidence
that Gentiva will be able to manage through 2012 while maintaining adequate
headroom to its revised covenants.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its 'B-'
corporate credit rating on Atlanta-based Gentiva Health Services Inc. from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Nov. 3, 2011.
The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Gentiva reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk
profile (as defined in our criteria), based on its significant reliance on
Medicare payments that continue to be under pressure, particularly in the home
health sector. The rating also reflects the company's "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria), arising from the $1
billion debt-financed acquisition of hospice provider Odyssey Healthcare in
2010. We expect operating trends to remain negative for 2012 due to Medicare
reimbursement changes that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2012. We also expect
EBITDA margins to continue to erode in 2012--we note that margins slipped 500
basis points (bps) from March to December of 2011, because of 2011 Medicare
reimbursement changes. However, we expect the company's restructuring efforts
and closing of 43 of its home health and hospice locations to mitigate a
further EBITDA decline than we project. The amended covenant schedule
alleviates concerns about covenant violations.
We expect revenues to decline by 6% in 2012 and fall further by another 2% in
2013. Our revenue projections for 2012 incorporate effective Medicare home
health rate cut of 2.3%, additional reductions to Medicare reimbursement for
changes in coding, lower payments for high therapy episodes, and fewer
locations. These reductions are offset by an increase in hospice Medicare
rates of 2.5% and modest growth in admission volume due to Center for Medicare
and Medicaid Services' (CMS) relaxing the requirements of physician
participation in home health services. We expect EBITDA margins will decline
by over 100 bps in 2012. In 2013, we assume sequestration (a 2%
across-the-board cut) by Congress will be held. Our expectation incorporates
our view that the company's cost realignment initiatives will only partly
offset Medicare rate cuts.
Gentiva's vulnerable business risk profile takes into account its heavy
exposure to Medicare reimbursement that contributes to about 85% of total
revenues. While significant exposure to reimbursement risk has always been a
key component of our view of Gentiva's business risk profile, recent changes
to home health reimbursement have escalated its significance to the rating.
The company faced a rate cut of 4.96% in 2011, more adverse Medicare
reimbursement changes in 2012, and expected sequestration in 2013.
Additionally, there is further uncertainty on how Medicare will reimburse for
home health when rebasing of rates become effective in 2014. Hospice, the
company's other business segment, diversifies some of its business risk.
Negative publicity from the Senate Finance Committee investigation in
suspicious reimbursement practices also weighs on Gentiva's vulnerable
business risk profile.
Gentiva's highly leveraged financial risk profile is characterized by
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of over 5x and funds from operations to debt
below 12% as of Dec. 30, 2011. We expect leverage to remain relatively
unchanged in the near term, given our expectation of lower EBITDA generation
in 2012. Our financial risk profile also incorporates the company's limited
free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in 2011.
Liquidity
We view Gentiva's liquidity as "less than adequate" (as defined in our
criteria). We believe sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses over
the next two years.
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria are:
-- We expect sources of liquidity that include about $164 million of cash
reserves, the $110 million revolver, and nominal FOCF that we project of about
$30 million will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Sufficient to cover capital
expenditures of over $25 million and an upfront principal payment of $50
million in connection with the amendment.
-- We expect sources will still exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by
15%.
-- We expect the debt covenant cushion on bank-calculated debt to EBITDA
and interest rate coverage covenant to be at least 10%.
-- We expect the company will have limited availability to absorb
low-probability, high-impact events with existing liquidity.
Recovery analysis
Outlook
Our outlook is stable. We expect cost-containment measures to partially
mitigate ongoing revenue declines and that headroom under revised covenants
will exceed 10%. An upgrade could occur if Gentiva can demonstrate resilience
over 2012 challenges by exceeding our EBITDA base-case scenario. This could be
evidenced through success of its cost realignment initiatives and organic
growth, leading to improving cushions against covenants and stronger FOCF.
A downgrade could occur if the company is unable to align costs as we expect,
or if operations are further jeopardized as a result of adverse developments
in Medicare reimbursement. In this scenario, headroom under recently amended
covenants would once again diminish.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch
To From
Gentiva Health Services Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior Unsecured CCC CCC/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 6