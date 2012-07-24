July 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread contracted by 3 basis points (bps) to 213 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 681 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 3 bps to 141 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 3 bps to 185 bps, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 262 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 472 bps, the 'B' spread remained flat at 715 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 4 bps to 1,103 bps. By industry, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications contracted by 3 bps each to 303 bps, 225 bps, and 328 bps, respectively. Financial institutions tightened by 4 bps to 302 bps, and banks tightened by 1 bp to 320 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 212 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 688 bps and its five-year moving average of 743 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)