July 24 - Overview
-- Specialty phosphate producer Innophos has made meaningful progress in
transitioning to a multiple-source phosphate rock supply strategy.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+'
from 'BB'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that earnings and credit
metrics will remain at levels consistent with the higher rating and that the
company will continue to maintain moderate financial policies.
Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Cranbury Township, N.J.-based Innophos Inc. to 'BB+' from
'BB'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects Innophos' continued progress in diversifying its supply
chain, including since 2010 shifting to three major suppliers of phosphate
rock from one, while increasing its operational flexibility to process
multiple grades of rock. Additionally, the company has moderately reduced
earnings volatility, which was particularly evident in 2008 and 2009, since it
reworked its raw material contracts. The majority of the contracts now allow
for prices to be reset under a three to six month lag to raw material cost
changes, as opposed to one year or longer. We expect that the company will
pursue its strategy of growth through bolt-on acquisitions, while maintaining
moderate financial policies and credit metrics appropriate for the current
rating.
The ratings on Innophos reflect its narrow product line in a mature market and
exposure to pricing volatility in its commodity raw materials. The company's
leading market position, solid EBITDA margins, and moderate financial policies
partially offset these factors. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's
business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "intermediate".
Innophos is a manufacturer of specialty phosphates and has sales of about $840
million annually. Specialty phosphates are used in a variety of food and
beverage, consumer product, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications.
Specific uses include improving the texture of food, flavor enhancers in
beverages, adding an abrasive to toothpaste for whitening, and improving the
cleaning characteristics of detergents.
Innophos has leading shares in all three major product segments of the North
American specialty phosphates industry:
-- Specialty ingredients (including specialty salts and specialty acids);
-- Food- and technical-grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA; used in the
downstream production of phosphate derivatives); and
-- Technical-grade sodium tri-polyphosphate (STPP) and detergent-grade
PPA.
The North American specialty phosphates market, a highly specialized niche in
the broader global phosphates market, generates approximately $1.2 billion in
revenues annually. Favorable industry characteristics include exposure to the
stable food and beverage, oral care, and pharmaceutical end markets (which
represent about 50% of the company's revenues); high entry barriers because of
the technical complexity, freight costs, and significant capital costs to add
a plant in this niche market; and the essential nature of specialty phosphates
and relatively small percentage of the overall cost of the product that they
represent. In addition, the limited number of primary producers operating in
each of Innophos' three product segments creates a favorable industry
structure.
Innophos commands an estimated 35% of its market. The company should be able
to sustain its competitive position because of its longstanding customer
relationships, manufacturing expertise, and partially vertically integrated,
low-cost operations that produce a key raw material (purified phosphoric
acid). The company's geographic diversity has improved steadily since 2006; it
now derives nearly 20% of its specialty phosphate sales (excluding
co-products) outside North America.
However, the company competes in a mature market of limited size with only
modest prospects for volume growth. Innophos' STPP sales have been steadily
declining due to environmental concerns related to its use in products such as
consumer laundry and automatic dishwashing detergents. As such, we expect the
company to pursue growth in emerging markets, most likely through bolt-on
acquisitions funded from cash generation and revolver borrowings. Prices in
the volatile fertilizer markets affect costs for Innophos' key raw materials
and could pressure EBITDA, particularly in the company's Granular Triple Super
Phosphate (GTSP) segment. We expect the company will continue to pass most of
the change in raw material costs through to customers while maintaining
margins at greater than prerecession levels. Specifically, we expect the
company to generate EBITDA margins of 18% to 20% over the intermediate term. A
narrow product line and customer concentration limit the company's diversity,
with the top 10 customers accounting for 30% of sales in 2011.
We characterize Innophos' financial risk profile as intermediate. Credit
metrics continue to be very robust, because the company has reduced adjusted
debt by over $200 million since its 2006 IPO and earnings have remained solid.
Innophos' funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt ratio was 80% as
of March 31, 2012--well above the 40% we consider appropriate for the rating.
In August 2011, the company announced a $50 million share repurchase program,
which we expect will be used primarily to offset dilution. Given the strength
of the credit metrics and our expectation of positive free cash flow
generation, we believe the company has the flexibility to pursue its strategy
of growth through bolt-on acquisitions without harming credit quality.
Liquidity
We view Innophos' liquidity as "adequate" and expect sources of cash to more
than cover needs for the next two years. Sources include about $61 million in
cash and $62 million in excess availability under the $125 million revolving
credit facility maturing in 2015. Based on our scenario forecast, we expect
the company will be able to generate moderate free operating cash flow in
2012, after considering about $40 million in capital expenditures.
In February 2012, Innophos settled certain claims relating to the Mexican
authorities' litigation against the company regarding rates applied to fresh
water consumed by one of its plants in Mexico. The value of the remaining
claims totaled about $10 million as of March 2012 (if Mexican authorities
fully and successfully pursue all claims). The U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency has also raised concerns about appropriate management of certain
materials by Innophos and its interconnected supplier, Potash Corp. of
Saskatchewan Inc. (PCS), at Innophos' Geismar, La., facility. Based on initial
estimates, the potential capital outlays to satisfy these concerns are $10
million to $16 million, and the relative funding burden between Innophos and
PCS remains uncertain. We view the probability of the Geismar facility being
shut down by the government as remote. While uncertainties in cost and timing
underlie Innophos' contingent liabilities, we believe the company should be
able to manage these modest outlays through free cash flow and available
liquidity. Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity
profile include:
-- Sources of liquidity for the next 12 to 24 months will exceed uses by
1.2x or more (debt maturities during this time are negligible);
-- Net sources will be positive even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA;
-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA,
and debt is at least 15% below covenant limits; and
-- We believe the company will likely be able to absorb low-probability
shocks, based on positive cash flow and available liquidity.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Innophos derives a meaningful portion of its earnings
from the recession resistant food and beverage, consumer products, and
pharmaceutical end markets. The company has used the strong cash flow it
generated during the cyclical upturn to reduce leverage, leaving it in a
stronger financial position to withstand a potential moderate downturn in its
more cyclical end markets. Given the company's first quarter results and the
expectation for a modestly lower second quarter, our base case assumes that
EBITDA in 2012 will be about $150 million, and that the company will generate
moderate free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity. Given the current
strength in the company's credit metrics, we believe it has the flexibility to
pursue growth through bolt-on acquisitions while maintaining ratios
appropriate for the current rating.
We could lower the rating if Innophos encounters a meaningful disruption in
its supply chain or if unexpected expenses or contingent liabilities weaken
our view of its financial risk profile and liquidity. A downgrade is also
possible if competitive dynamics in the industry change, causing pricing and
margins to drop significantly, or if management's financial policies
unexpectedly become more aggressive. In our view, a departure from the current
moderate financial policies would include increased debt levels to fund
larger-than-expected acquisitions or shareholder rewards, with low prospects
of a timely paydown of additional debt. Based on our scenario forecasts, we
could consider a modest downgrade if the company completed $150 million in
debt-funded acquisitions, combined with a 15% reduction in organic revenues.
In such a scenario, we would expect that FFO to total debt would drop below
35%.
Given the current limitations in the company's business risk profile,
highlighted by its narrow product mix and limited diversity, we view an
upgrade over the next year as unlikely.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Innophos Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/--
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect,
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services,
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176;
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758
