July 24 - Overview -- Specialty phosphate producer Innophos has made meaningful progress in transitioning to a multiple-source phosphate rock supply strategy. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that earnings and credit metrics will remain at levels consistent with the higher rating and that the company will continue to maintain moderate financial policies. Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Cranbury Township, N.J.-based Innophos Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects Innophos' continued progress in diversifying its supply chain, including since 2010 shifting to three major suppliers of phosphate rock from one, while increasing its operational flexibility to process multiple grades of rock. Additionally, the company has moderately reduced earnings volatility, which was particularly evident in 2008 and 2009, since it reworked its raw material contracts. The majority of the contracts now allow for prices to be reset under a three to six month lag to raw material cost changes, as opposed to one year or longer. We expect that the company will pursue its strategy of growth through bolt-on acquisitions, while maintaining moderate financial policies and credit metrics appropriate for the current rating. The ratings on Innophos reflect its narrow product line in a mature market and exposure to pricing volatility in its commodity raw materials. The company's leading market position, solid EBITDA margins, and moderate financial policies partially offset these factors. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "intermediate". Innophos is a manufacturer of specialty phosphates and has sales of about $840 million annually. Specialty phosphates are used in a variety of food and beverage, consumer product, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications. Specific uses include improving the texture of food, flavor enhancers in beverages, adding an abrasive to toothpaste for whitening, and improving the cleaning characteristics of detergents. Innophos has leading shares in all three major product segments of the North American specialty phosphates industry: -- Specialty ingredients (including specialty salts and specialty acids); -- Food- and technical-grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA; used in the downstream production of phosphate derivatives); and -- Technical-grade sodium tri-polyphosphate (STPP) and detergent-grade PPA. The North American specialty phosphates market, a highly specialized niche in the broader global phosphates market, generates approximately $1.2 billion in revenues annually. Favorable industry characteristics include exposure to the stable food and beverage, oral care, and pharmaceutical end markets (which represent about 50% of the company's revenues); high entry barriers because of the technical complexity, freight costs, and significant capital costs to add a plant in this niche market; and the essential nature of specialty phosphates and relatively small percentage of the overall cost of the product that they represent. In addition, the limited number of primary producers operating in each of Innophos' three product segments creates a favorable industry structure. Innophos commands an estimated 35% of its market. The company should be able to sustain its competitive position because of its longstanding customer relationships, manufacturing expertise, and partially vertically integrated, low-cost operations that produce a key raw material (purified phosphoric acid). The company's geographic diversity has improved steadily since 2006; it now derives nearly 20% of its specialty phosphate sales (excluding co-products) outside North America. However, the company competes in a mature market of limited size with only modest prospects for volume growth. Innophos' STPP sales have been steadily declining due to environmental concerns related to its use in products such as consumer laundry and automatic dishwashing detergents. As such, we expect the company to pursue growth in emerging markets, most likely through bolt-on acquisitions funded from cash generation and revolver borrowings. Prices in the volatile fertilizer markets affect costs for Innophos' key raw materials and could pressure EBITDA, particularly in the company's Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) segment. We expect the company will continue to pass most of the change in raw material costs through to customers while maintaining margins at greater than prerecession levels. Specifically, we expect the company to generate EBITDA margins of 18% to 20% over the intermediate term. A narrow product line and customer concentration limit the company's diversity, with the top 10 customers accounting for 30% of sales in 2011. We characterize Innophos' financial risk profile as intermediate. Credit metrics continue to be very robust, because the company has reduced adjusted debt by over $200 million since its 2006 IPO and earnings have remained solid. Innophos' funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt ratio was 80% as of March 31, 2012--well above the 40% we consider appropriate for the rating. In August 2011, the company announced a $50 million share repurchase program, which we expect will be used primarily to offset dilution. Given the strength of the credit metrics and our expectation of positive free cash flow generation, we believe the company has the flexibility to pursue its strategy of growth through bolt-on acquisitions without harming credit quality. Liquidity We view Innophos' liquidity as "adequate" and expect sources of cash to more than cover needs for the next two years. Sources include about $61 million in cash and $62 million in excess availability under the $125 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2015. Based on our scenario forecast, we expect the company will be able to generate moderate free operating cash flow in 2012, after considering about $40 million in capital expenditures. In February 2012, Innophos settled certain claims relating to the Mexican authorities' litigation against the company regarding rates applied to fresh water consumed by one of its plants in Mexico. The value of the remaining claims totaled about $10 million as of March 2012 (if Mexican authorities fully and successfully pursue all claims). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also raised concerns about appropriate management of certain materials by Innophos and its interconnected supplier, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. (PCS), at Innophos' Geismar, La., facility. Based on initial estimates, the potential capital outlays to satisfy these concerns are $10 million to $16 million, and the relative funding burden between Innophos and PCS remains uncertain. We view the probability of the Geismar facility being shut down by the government as remote. While uncertainties in cost and timing underlie Innophos' contingent liabilities, we believe the company should be able to manage these modest outlays through free cash flow and available liquidity. Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity for the next 12 to 24 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more (debt maturities during this time are negligible); -- Net sources will be positive even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA; -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA, and debt is at least 15% below covenant limits; and -- We believe the company will likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flow and available liquidity. Outlook The outlook is stable. Innophos derives a meaningful portion of its earnings from the recession resistant food and beverage, consumer products, and pharmaceutical end markets. The company has used the strong cash flow it generated during the cyclical upturn to reduce leverage, leaving it in a stronger financial position to withstand a potential moderate downturn in its more cyclical end markets. Given the company's first quarter results and the expectation for a modestly lower second quarter, our base case assumes that EBITDA in 2012 will be about $150 million, and that the company will generate moderate free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity. Given the current strength in the company's credit metrics, we believe it has the flexibility to pursue growth through bolt-on acquisitions while maintaining ratios appropriate for the current rating. We could lower the rating if Innophos encounters a meaningful disruption in its supply chain or if unexpected expenses or contingent liabilities weaken our view of its financial risk profile and liquidity. A downgrade is also possible if competitive dynamics in the industry change, causing pricing and margins to drop significantly, or if management's financial policies unexpectedly become more aggressive. In our view, a departure from the current moderate financial policies would include increased debt levels to fund larger-than-expected acquisitions or shareholder rewards, with low prospects of a timely paydown of additional debt. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could consider a modest downgrade if the company completed $150 million in debt-funded acquisitions, combined with a 15% reduction in organic revenues. In such a scenario, we would expect that FFO to total debt would drop below 35%. Given the current limitations in the company's business risk profile, highlighted by its narrow product mix and limited diversity, we view an upgrade over the next year as unlikely. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Innophos Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Daniel Krauss, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2641; danny_krauss@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Paul Kurias, New York (1) 212-438-3486; paul_kurias@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 24/07/2012 WNA1 WE S&P UPGRADES INNOPHOS TO 'BB+' ON 11:19:53 08 SCRIP INCREASED OPER FLEXIBILITY Overview -- Specialty phosphate producer Innophos has made meaningful progress in transitioning to a multiple-source phosphate rock supply strategy. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that earnings and credit metrics will remain at levels consistent with the higher rating and that the company will continue to maintain moderate financial policies. Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Cranbury Township, N.J.-based Innophos Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects Innophos' continued progress in diversifying its supply chain, including since 2010 shifting to three major suppliers of phosphate rock from one, while increasing its operational flexibility to process multiple grades of rock. Additionally, the company has moderately reduced earnings volatility, which was particularly evident in 2008 and 2009, since it reworked its raw material contracts. The majority of the contracts now allow for prices to be reset under a three to six month lag to raw material cost changes, as opposed to one year or longer. We expect that the company will pursue its strategy of growth through bolt-on acquisitions, while maintaining moderate financial policies and credit metrics appropriate for the current rating. The ratings on Innophos reflect its narrow product line in a mature market and exposure to pricing volatility in its commodity raw materials. The company's leading market position, solid EBITDA margins, and moderate financial policies partially offset these factors. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "intermediate". Innophos is a manufacturer of specialty phosphates and has sales of about $840 million annually. Specialty phosphates are used in a variety of food and beverage, consumer product, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications. Specific uses include improving the texture of food, flavor enhancers in beverages, adding an abrasive to toothpaste for whitening, and improving the cleaning characteristics of detergents. Innophos has leading shares in all three major product segments of the North American specialty phosphates industry: -- Specialty ingredients (including specialty salts and specialty acids); -- Food- and technical-grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA; used in the downstream production of phosphate derivatives); and -- Technical-grade sodium tri-polyphosphate (STPP) and detergent-grade PPA. The North American specialty phosphates market, a highly specialized niche in the broader global phosphates market, generates approximately $1.2 billion in revenues annually. Favorable industry characteristics include exposure to the stable food and beverage, oral care, and pharmaceutical end markets (which represent about 50% of the company's revenues); high entry barriers because of the technical complexity, freight costs, and significant capital costs to add a plant in this niche market; and the essential nature of specialty phosphates and relatively small percentage of the overall cost of the product that they represent. In addition, the limited number of primary producers operating in each of Innophos' three product segments creates a favorable industry structure. Innophos commands an estimated 35% of its market. The company should be able to sustain its competitive position because of its longstanding customer relationships, manufacturing expertise, and partially vertically integrated, low-cost operations that produce a key raw material (purified phosphoric acid). The company's geographic diversity has improved steadily since 2006; it now derives nearly 20% of its specialty phosphate sales (excluding co-products) outside North America. However, the company competes in a mature market of limited size with only modest prospects for volume growth. Innophos' STPP sales have been steadily declining due to environmental concerns related to its use in products such as consumer laundry and automatic dishwashing detergents. As such, we expect the company to pursue growth in emerging markets, most likely through bolt-on acquisitions funded from cash generation and revolver borrowings. Prices in the volatile fertilizer markets affect costs for Innophos' key raw materials and could pressure EBITDA, particularly in the company's Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) segment. We expect the company will continue to pass most of the change in raw material costs through to customers while maintaining margins at greater than prerecession levels. Specifically, we expect the company to generate EBITDA margins of 18% to 20% over the intermediate term. A narrow product line and customer concentration limit the company's diversity, with the top 10 customers accounting for 30% of sales in 2011. We characterize Innophos' financial risk profile as intermediate. Credit metrics continue to be very robust, because the company has reduced adjusted debt by over $200 million since its 2006 IPO and earnings have remained solid. Innophos' funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt ratio was 80% as of March 31, 2012--well above the 40% we consider appropriate for the rating. In August 2011, the company announced a $50 million share repurchase program, which we expect will be used primarily to offset dilution. Given the strength of the credit metrics and our expectation of positive free cash flow generation, we believe the company has the flexibility to pursue its strategy of growth through bolt-on acquisitions without harming credit quality. Liquidity We view Innophos' liquidity as "adequate" and expect sources of cash to more than cover needs for the next two years. Sources include about $61 million in cash and $62 million in excess availability under the $125 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2015. Based on our scenario forecast, we expect the company will be able to generate moderate free operating cash flow in 2012, after considering about $40 million in capital expenditures. In February 2012, Innophos settled certain claims relating to the Mexican authorities' litigation against the company regarding rates applied to fresh water consumed by one of its plants in Mexico. The value of the remaining claims totaled about $10 million as of March 2012 (if Mexican authorities fully and successfully pursue all claims). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also raised concerns about appropriate management of certain materials by Innophos and its interconnected supplier, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. (PCS), at Innophos' Geismar, La., facility. Based on initial estimates, the potential capital outlays to satisfy these concerns are $10 million to $16 million, and the relative funding burden between Innophos and PCS remains uncertain. We view the probability of the Geismar facility being shut down by the government as remote. While uncertainties in cost and timing underlie Innophos' contingent liabilities, we believe the company should be able to manage these modest outlays through free cash flow and available liquidity. Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity for the next 12 to 24 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more (debt maturities during this time are negligible); -- Net sources will be positive even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA; -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA, and debt is at least 15% below covenant limits; and -- We believe the company will likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flow and available liquidity. Outlook The outlook is stable. Innophos derives a meaningful portion of its earnings from the recession resistant food and beverage, consumer products, and pharmaceutical end markets. The company has used the strong cash flow it generated during the cyclical upturn to reduce leverage, leaving it in a stronger financial position to withstand a potential moderate downturn in its more cyclical end markets. Given the company's first quarter results and the expectation for a modestly lower second quarter, our base case assumes that EBITDA in 2012 will be about $150 million, and that the company will generate moderate free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity. Given the current strength in the company's credit metrics, we believe it has the flexibility to pursue growth through bolt-on acquisitions while maintaining ratios appropriate for the current rating. We could lower the rating if Innophos encounters a meaningful disruption in its supply chain or if unexpected expenses or contingent liabilities weaken our view of its financial risk profile and liquidity. A downgrade is also possible if competitive dynamics in the industry change, causing pricing and margins to drop significantly, or if management's financial policies unexpectedly become more aggressive. In our view, a departure from the current moderate financial policies would include increased debt levels to fund larger-than-expected acquisitions or shareholder rewards, with low prospects of a timely paydown of additional debt. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could consider a modest downgrade if the company completed $150 million in debt-funded acquisitions, combined with a 15% reduction in organic revenues. In such a scenario, we would expect that FFO to total debt would drop below 35%. Given the current limitations in the company's business risk profile, highlighted by its narrow product mix and limited diversity, we view an upgrade over the next year as unlikely. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Innophos Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Daniel Krauss, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2641; danny_krauss@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Paul Kurias, New York (1) 212-438-3486; paul_kurias@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Upgrades Innophos To 'BB+' On Increased Oper Flexibility yes