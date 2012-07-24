July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded EPIC (Barchester) plc's floating-rate notes. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release. The downgrades are driven by the notes' weaker loan-to-values (LTVs) as a result of the opco's (Barchester Healthcare Ltd) slight underperformance in comparison to Fitch's base case and fragile short- to medium-term industry outlook, altogether coinciding with the propco loans' looming maturity in September 2013 (hence increasing their refinancing risk). Opco's trailing-12-months (TTM) March 2012 EBITDAR (after overheads and minimum maintenance capex) has remained broadly flat (0.1% decline), which on top of marking a significant slowdown from the 6.3% growth achieved in 2011, also represents the lowest growth rate achieved since 2007. Fitch's base case has been revised down with EBITDAR expected to remain flat at around GBP137m until 2014. Following years of outperformance primarily due to substantial increases in average fees (growth in the mid- to high-single digits), the expected slowdown is driven by the continuing below inflation fee uplift from local authorities combined with relatively significant cost increases (largely due to rising wages, utilities and food costs) and pressured occupancy rates (at just below 90% for the first time in years). These setbacks were mitigated to some extent by management's ability to increase its share of profitable NHS/PCTs patients in need of continuing care, which now represents 23.4% vs. 8.1% in 2006, while reducing the share of the struggling local authorities (LA) to 26.6% from 29.8%. However, continuing care revenue is expected to grow at a much lower rate for at least the next two years, offsetting the weak LA fee increases to a lesser extent. The latest set of LTVs, based on Colliers November 2011 properties portfolio valuation, is reasonably strong. However Fitch's September 2013 projected LTVs have deteriorated with the 'AA'-rated class A and B notes reaching 63.6% (up from 56.3%), the 'AA-'-rated class C and D notes 73.5% (up from 65.2%) and the 'A-'-rated class E notes 79.9% (up from 70.8%). However, comfort is taken from the conservative assumptions behind these LTVs with (i) properties' net initial yield assumed at 8.0% (vs. 6.2% in the Colliers report), (ii) sustainable rent of GBP80.7m (based on an EBITDAR rent cover of 1.7x) and (iii) full consideration of the limited price inflation (LPI) and interest rate swaps' mark-to-market values (MtMs), which stood at GBP272.6m at March 2012. Given the CMBS nature of the transaction and the proximity (in just over a year) of the loans' maturity, these LTVs are the ratings' key drivers as they are indicative of the term loan's ability to refinance (especially if the non-securitised junior ranking debt is taken into account). Opco's EBITDAR leverage on the total propco loans (securitised and subordinate ranking non-securitised loans) is lower than at close having decreased to 6.8x in 2012 from 11.3x in 2006, however, this is still reasonably high given the weak credit market conditions and economic outlook. Ultimately, the maturity of the loans in 2013 represents a soft bullet for the notes as the notes could continue to be serviced (despite the step-up fees) beyond that date considering (i) their back-dated final maturity date (September 2031) and (ii) presence of both the LPI and interest rate hedges until 2031 and 2030. Notably, if the propco loans are not refinanced in 2013 this would trigger a loan event of default and a potential cash lock up in favour of the securitised A1 term loan (with the non-securitised A2, B and C term loans being subordinated with limited enforcement rights). This expected ability of the transaction to trap the rental income in the event that the loans do not refinance adds further comfort. In the medium- to long-term, Fitch continues to believe that Barchester is well prepared to benefit from both a potential economic recovery and favourable long-term demographics, notably given the apparent premium quality of its homes (supported by relatively high annual required minimum maintenance capex of c. GBP900 per bed with inflation-linked annual increases) and its solid track record in terms of operational performance. However, the Negative Outlook is underpinned by the significant uncertainties in the short- to medium-term as to how the anticipated public spending cuts could affect the funding of social and continuing care in the UK with notably both LA fee increases expected to remain below inflation and the push towards (cheaper) domiciliary care gaining momentum. In addition, the on-going difficult economic climate could also start to take a toll on private payers. Any further significant deterioration in trading performance combined with a continued weakening of the economic and industry outlook could lead to further downgrades. The transaction, which closed in November 2006, is the securitisation of loans to property-owning entities secured on 160 elderly care homes operated by Barchester Healthcare Ltd (Barchester; the opco). The propco's principal source of repayment under the term loan is through net rentals received under leases to the various operating members of Barchester. The legal final maturity of all the rated notes is 30 September 2031. Barchester is the fourth-largest care home operator in the UK with c. 200 homes and over 11,000 beds. The rating actions are as follows: GBP335.4m class A floating rate notes (three month LIBOR + 28bps) due 30-Sep-2031: downgraded from 'AA+' to 'AA'; Outlook Negative GBP34.7m class B floating rate notes (three month LIBOR + 35bps) due 30-Sep-2031: downgraded from 'AA+' to 'AA'; Outlook Negative GBP70.3m class C floating rate notes (three month LIBOR + 45bps) due 30-Sep-2031: downgraded from 'AA' to 'AA-'; Outlook Negative GBP30.9m class D floating rate notes (three month LIBOR + 55bps) due 30-Sep-2031: downgraded from 'AA' to 'AA-'; Outlook Negative GBP64.6m class E floating rate notes (three month LIBOR + 70bps) due 30-Sep-2031: downgraded from 'A' to 'A-'; Outlook Negative(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)