July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that White Mountains
Insurance Group Ltd.'s (WTM; BBB/Stable/--) recent investment in HG
Global Ltd. has no impact on our rating on WTM. WTM capitalized HG Global with
approximately $600 million to fund newly formed mutual bond insurer Build
America Mutual Assurance Co. (BAM; AA/Stable/--) through surplus notes and to
provide reinsurance support for municipal bond insurance risks BAM underwrites
(see Build America Mutual Assurance Co. Rated 'AA'; Outlook Stable, published
July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect). The investment in HG Global (and indirectly in
BAM) should increase the diversity of WTM's earnings by providing a future
source of income beyond its current investments in majority-owned specialty
insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. and 100% owned global reinsurer Sirius
International Insurance Group Ltd. We continue to view WTM's merger and
acquisition strategy as opportunistic and believe the holding company is likely
to continue to make acquisitions and dispositions in coming years. Consistent
with this opinion, we believe WTM will seek to syndicate approximately $110
million of its HG Global investment to other investors, and view this as rating
neutral (see White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Upgraded To 'BBB' From 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable, published June 29, 2012).