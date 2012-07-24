July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to Atlanta, Ga.-based Coca-Cola Enterprises
Inc. fka International CCE Inc.'s (CCE's) proposed EUR350 million
seven-year senior unsecured notes. The senior unsecured
debt rating is one notch below our corporate credit rating on the company,
reflecting our opinion that the debt to be issued is structurally subordinated
to priority obligations at its operating entities, which we believe generate
virtually all of its cash flow and represent a significant portion of adjusted
assets, but which do not guarantee this debt.
We expect net proceeds from this debt issuance to be used for general
corporate purposes, which may include refinancing of commercial paper, share
repurchases, and the repayment of debt.
Our corporate credit rating on CCE reflects our assessment of the company's
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk
profile. Key credit factors incorporated into our business risk profile
assessment include the company's association with one of the world's
preeminent consumer brands, including its good local market positions, and the
relatively stable cash flow characteristics of the nonalcoholic beverage
category; its exclusive exposure to its mature Western European territories;
and some implied support from The Coca-Cola Co. Our intermediate financial
profile assessment reflects the company's somewhat aggressive financial
policies; in part reflecting a target leverage ratio (including our standard
adjustments) of greater than 3x, which we believe is somewhat weak relative to
indicative ratios for an intermediate financial risk profile of 2x to 3x.
Additionally, CCE has an active share repurchase program and adequate
liquidity.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
-- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Criteria/Methodology To
Its Ratings On Coke and Coke's Bottlers, Nov. 5, 2010
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. fka International CCE Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. fka International CCE Inc.
Senior unsecured
EUR350 mil. seven-year notes BBB