(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: List of Rated Members of Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe at End-June 2012 here July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's (GFG, the group) and DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's (DZ BANK) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+' and Support Rating at '1'. GFG's group Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'a+'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long- and Short-term IDRs of the 1,136 members of GFG's mutual support scheme at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and 'F1+' respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. A full updated list of the 1,136 rated members of GFG following these rating actions, is available at www.fitchratings.com or at the link above. GFG is Germany's cooperative financial services network and Bundesverband der Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) manages the protection scheme providing the network's members with mutual support. The group's VR - from which the Long-term IDRs of all rated members of the group are derived - is based on Fitch's approach described in its criteria report "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms". Fitch does not assign a VR to the individual members. In line with these criteria, GFG's ratings reflect the group's high cohesiveness, which is supported by its tested mutual support mechanism, extremely high propensity to provide mutual support as demonstrated by its extensive track-record, and its members' deep integration. Thus far, the support mechanism and the cooperative banks' strategic cohesion have always been sufficient to support even GFG's largest members. Therefore, Fitch views as remote the risk that the group may require state support in the future. The rating affirmation reflects GFG's strong and entrenched franchise as the second largest domestic retail banking group with consolidated assets of EUR1.1trn, primarily focusing on domestic retail and small SME clients. GFG has a large and diversified client base of 30 million, of which 17 million are particularly stable cooperative owners. The local cooperative banks hold a leading market position in the self-employed client segment and their 20% share of the overall domestic deposit market creates a stable funding base which exceeds their loan portfolio by ca. EUR100bn. This supports GFG's strong liquidity profile, which is reflected by the group's Short-term IDR of 'F1+'. The resilient profitability of the 1,121 local cooperative banks has thus far been confirmed at the various stages of the financial crisis. The local banks dominate GFG's earning generation and the decrease of GFG's pre-tax profit from EUR8.1bn in 2010 to EUR5.7bn in 2011, was predominantly attributable to the group's two central wholesale clearing institutions, DZ BANK and WGZ BANK AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank. The local banks' solid earnings and asset quality are essential to absorb the market volatility to which DZ BANK and WGZ BANK are inherently exposed due to their sizeable wholesale and capital market activities. This stabilising effect will remain crucial in the near future as the eurozone crisis seems unlikely to be resolved rapidly. DZ BANK and WGZ BANK were severely affected by the spread widening on southern European sovereign bonds and the haircut on Greek sovereign bonds in 2011, which resulted in a moderate operating profit at DZ BANK and a significant loss at WGZ BANK in that year, compared to a pre-tax profit of EUR6bn at the local banks. At the same time, Fitch expects the local banks' high level performance to slightly weaken in 2012 and particularly in 2013. This is due to the increasingly unfavourable shape of the interest rate curve which will put moderate pressure on their revenue from maturity mismatching, which is a major contributor to their interest income. Moreover, a gradual increase of loan impairments appears inevitable in the next few quarters in light of their historically low level. More structurally, the ratings also factor in GFG' relative cost inefficiency and Fitch's expectation that they will successfully defend their retail deposit franchise from increasing competition. Despite these challenges, Fitch expects GFG to continue to use its resilient performance in combination with its prudent profit distribution policy to gradually enhance its already strong capitalisation. This sharply contrasts with several competitors' difficulties to come to terms with the new operating and regulatory environment. Because of its ability to generate substantial internal capital in adverse environments, Fitch expects GFG to remain a key source of stability for the German banking system. Accounting for one third of GFG's total assets and dominating the group's wholesale businesses, DZ BANK strongly influences the group's performance. Fitch expects its diversified business model to continue to benefit from the relatively robust German economy while it is significantly reducing its foreign presence. Similarly, the shrinkage of its legacy structured credit investments, GIIPS exposures and other public sector assets notably at its subsidiary Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (DG HYP) are gradually enhancing its risk profile. At the same time, Fitch expects DZ BANK to maintain a significant presence in the ship lending market and expand more resolutely its domestic commercial real estate lending franchise in cooperation with the local banks. While Fitch views these asset classes as vulnerable, significant growth would also illustrate DZ BANK's privileged access to affordable and reliable long-term funding originated by GFG's local branch network. This ability to mitigate pressure on funding costs and availability will represent, in Fitch's view, an increasingly valuable competitive advantage in what is set to become a structurally challenging funding environment. The shrinkage or outright termination of asset-based lending by some domestic competitors demonstrates this growing challenge. Nevertheless, DZ BANK will continue to increase its focus on its servicing functions for the local banks and their clients, with generally positive risk implications as this business is largely retail-driven. The severe EUR1.56bn impairment charges incurred in relation to the eurozone crisis in 2011 shows that DZ BANK's pre-impairment profitability can withstand substantial stress from its vulnerable portfolios. Yet the inevitable normalisation of the exceptionally benign German economic conditions is likely to reduce the headroom available to absorb such shocks in the medium term. For this reason, Fitch expects DZ BANK to continue to improve its modest core capitalisation via earnings retention and with GFG's help. This is also because the substantial strengthening achieved from a weak basis by the bank since the beginning of the financial crisis is being increasingly diluted by the implementation of CRD III and CRD IV. In Fitch's view, there is an extremely high probability that the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) would ultimately support GFG as a whole or groups of local banks if ever needed, given the importance of the group for the domestic economy. The local banks play an essential role as providers of financial services to retail and small and medium-sized business clients throughout Germany. The SRF of 'A+' reflects this. DZ BANK's SRF also reflects the bank's size as Germany's third-largest commercial bank, and its essential role for GFG, which make it highly systemically relevant on a national scale. GFG's Long-term IDR is at the same level as its SRF, so a downgrade of the Long-term IDR of GFG and its rated members would require the following combination: - A downgrade of GFG's VR as a result of a weakening of the group's stand-alone profile. Barring worst-case eurozone developments, it would probably take the following combination over the course of significantly more than a year for Fitch to envisage a downgrade of the VR: a sudden and severe recession leading to surging default rates of SME clients; a flat yield curve; and sustained intensive competition for retail deposits. -Simultaneously, a downgrade of GFG's SRF, driven by Fitch's perception of Germany's weakened ability to support the group, in particular if Germany's sovereign rating was downgraded. Fitch notes that a downgrade of the sovereign rating alone would not automatically trigger a downgrade of GFG's IDRs and VR. However, should a sovereign rating downgrade be driven by a significant deterioration of the country's economic environment and Outlook (rather than, say, increasing contingent liabilities related to the eurozone crisis), GFG's high reliance on the German economy would result in significant pressure on the group's VR, and thus on its IDRs. A downgrade of GFG's Long-term IDR and its rated members would automatically trigger a downgrade of their Short-term IDR. Fitch considers that GFG's VR is comfortably positioned in the 'a+' category compared to its European peer group. However, DZ BANK and WGZ BANK's volatile performance and sizeable vulnerable asset classes are compounded by the enduring uncertainty arising from the eurozone crisis. This makes an upgrade of GFG's VR - and thus, of the Long-term and Short-term IDRs of the group and its rated members - unlikely in the foreseeable future. Subordinated debt and hybrid capital issued by DZ BANK and DG HYP are all notched down from GFG's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in GFG's VRs. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the Support Rating of DZ BANK's Luxembourg-based private banking subsidiary DZ PRIVATBANK S.A. The agency continues to believe that this entity would benefit from strong support from DZ BANK and GFG in case of need. The withdrawal merely reflects the fact that DZ PRIVATBANK's IDRs are now - similar to GFG's other 1,135 rated members - based on its membership in GFG's mutual support scheme, which it joined in Q411. The IDRs were hitherto based on its strategic importance for and integration within DZ BANK. The rating actions are as follows: GFG Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' DZ BANK Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated LTII notes: affirmed at 'A' DG HYP Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated LTII notes: affirmed at 'A' DZ PRIVATBANK S.A. Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn 1,133 members of GFG's mutual support scheme Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' DZ BANK's hybrid capital (preferred stocks): EUR300m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I (DE0009078337): affirmed at 'BBB' EUR500m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust II (DE000A0DCXA0): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR350m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust III (DE000A0DZTE1): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR10m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series I (DE000A0GN869): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series VI (DE000A0GLDZ3): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series VII (DE000A0GMRS6): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series VIII (DE000A0GWWW7): affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series IX (DE000A0NTTT1): affirmed at 'BBB-' The ratings of DZ BANK's covered bond (DZ BANK BRIEFE, rated 'AA') are not affected by these rating actions. 