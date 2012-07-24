July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Assicurazioni Generali SpA's
(Generali) and its core subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
at 'A-' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are
Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Generali's hybrid subordinated notes at 'BBB-'
and senior notes at 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
The affirmation reflects Generali's solid operating performance amid challenging
trading conditions in Italy and Spain in particular, strong control over
potential increase in lapses and distribution, strong underwriting practices and
a leading franchise in Italy. Generali's ratings also reflect the group's
successful multi-channel, multi-brand approach and brand recognition.
The Negative Outlook is however explained by Generali's high exposure to the
eurozone debt crisis, primarily through its significant holding of Italian
sovereign debt. This, along with Generali's high investment leverage, suggests
that any further deterioration in Italy's creditworthiness could erode the group
capital significantly. Fitch however takes comfort from the ongoing de-risking
of Generali's balance sheet, with lower exposure to equities and reduced
cross-border exposure to peripheral European debt.
Generali faced volatile and adverse trading conditions in its core non-life
markets in 2011. Nonetheless, the group's combined ratio improved to 96.5% from
98.8% in 2010, a level which Fitch views sustainable in the medium term.
Generali's life insurance result was hit by impairment losses on Greek
government bonds, in particular, and on its participation in Telco, despite an
improvement in its technical margin. Whist the group's operating result proved
resilient and technical margins will be supported by a better product mix, lower
guarantees offered to policyholders and higher upfront charges, Fitch notes that
Generali's life earnings are sensitive to changes in interest rates, credit
spreads, as well as the value of equities.
Fitch believes that Generali's risk-adjusted capital ratio is adequate for the
group's current ratings level. However, its capital is vulnerable to stress due
to Generali's substantial exposure to Italian sovereign debt (amounting to
EUR44.2bn at end-2011 or around 3x consolidated shareholders' funds) and high
investment leverage. Fitch also cautions that Generali's ability to pass losses
on to policyholders may reduce should peripheral European government bonds face
more extreme scenarios of financial distress. Furthermore, Generali's
significant levels of goodwill and intangibles detract from the quality of its
capital.
Financial leverage is relatively high and fixed-charge coverage is relatively
low but nonetheless at acceptable levels. In addition, Fitch deems Generali's
financial flexibility to be solid, as proven by the successful refinancing of
subordinated securities, a market-friendly solution to investors. Nonetheless,
Generali has EUR2.25bn of senior debt due in 2014.
Generali's operations are well diversified geographically and its ratings are
not automatically capped by Italy's sovereign rating. It is, however, not
insulated from economies in which government austerity measures are likely to
dampen private consumption and investment. As a result, a downgrade of Italy's
Long-term IDR could lead to a downgrade of Generali.
The ratings could also be downgraded if Generali fails to maintain Fitch's
calculated risk-based capitalisation at its current level, or if the
consolidated solvency margin falls below 120% for a prolonged period of time. In
addition, if Fitch assesses that Generali's pro-forma capital performance is
poorer under extreme scenarios than previously anticipated, the ratings could be
downgraded.
The ratings could also be downgraded if financial leverage increases
structurally from current levels (34%).
Conversely, if Italy's sovereign rating is upgraded, Generali's ratings could be
upgraded should its capital ratios (both actual and pro-forma as calculated by
Fitch) also improve.
Generali is the parent company and main operating entity of one of Europe's
largest insurance groups. Total group-wide life sales in 2011 were EUR46.6bn. It
holds a dominant position in Italy through its ownership of INA Assitalia and
Alleanza Toro. Generali is also well established in Germany (through Generali
Deutschland), France (Generali Iard and Generali Vie), Spain (Generali Espana),
Switzerland (BSI and Generali Switzerland) and central and eastern Europe
through its joint venture, Generali PPF Holding.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA:
Affirmed at IDR 'BBB+'; IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG:
Affirmed at IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Iard:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Vie:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Deutschland:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Cosmos Versicherung AG:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Lebensversicherung AG:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Versicherung AG:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Central Krankenversicherung AG:
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Espana, SA
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria)
Affirmed at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali's debt ratings are as follows:
Senior unsecured:
EUR1,500m 4.75% guaranteed notes due 12 May 2014: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR500m 3.875% notes due 6 May 2015: affirmed at BBB+'
EUR750m 4.875% notes due 11 November 2014: affirmed at ' BBB+'
EUR1,750m 5.125% notes due 16 September 2024: affirmed at ' BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
EUR1,250m perpetual notes 5.479% until February 2017, thereafter Euribor plus
214bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP495m perpetual notes 6.416% until February 2022, thereafter Libor plus 220bp:
affirmed at ' BBB-'
EUR1,275m perpetual notes 5.317% until June 2016, thereafter Euribor plus
210bp: affirmed at ' BBB-'
GBP700m perpetual notes 6.214% until June 2016, thereafter Euribor plus
208bp: affirmed at ' BBB-'
GBP350m perpetual notes 6.269% until June 2026, thereafter Euribor plus
235bp: affirmed at ' BBB-'
Subordinated notes:
Senior dated subordinated notes 10.125% until July 2022, due 10 July 2042:
affirmed at ' BBB-Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
