Overview -- Due to an error, we did not enter into our database, the issue rating we assigned to the EUR1.5 billion government guaranteed bond (GGB) due 2014 issued by Banco de Sabadell S.A. in December 2011. -- As a result, this issue rating was never published or updated. -- We are correcting this error by publishing the current 'BBB+' issue rating on the GGB and entering it into our database. Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published its 'BBB+' issue rating on the EUR1.5 billion government guaranteed bond ("Bonos Garantizados por la Administracion General del Estado I/2011") due 2014 issued in December 2011 by Spain-based Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell; BB+/Negative/B). Rationale Due to an error, we did not enter into our rating database, the issue rating we originally assigned to the GGB issued by Sabadell in December 2011. Consequently, the rating was never published or updated. Based on our review of the state guarantee, the bank's GGB issuance qualifies for our rating substitution treatment. The rating on the GGB solely reflects the unconditional, irrevocable, and timely guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by the Spanish government. Accordingly, the rating transition provided below on the GGB reflects the deterioration in our ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Today's publishing of the issue rating on the GGB does not affect our counterparty credit or other issue ratings on Sabadell. Dec. 23, 2011 Original issue rating assigned To AA-/Watch Neg Jan. 13, 2012 Downgraded and removed from CreditWatch negative To From A AA-/Watch Neg April 26, 2012 Downgraded To From BBB+ A Related Criteria And Research Rating Sovereign-Guaranteed Debt, April 6, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.