Overview
-- Due to an error, we did not enter into our database, the issue rating
we assigned to the EUR1.5 billion government guaranteed bond (GGB) due 2014
issued by Banco de Sabadell S.A. in December 2011.
-- As a result, this issue rating was never published or updated.
-- We are correcting this error by publishing the current 'BBB+' issue
rating on the GGB and entering it into our database.
Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published its 'BBB+'
issue rating on the EUR1.5 billion government guaranteed bond ("Bonos
Garantizados por la Administracion General del Estado I/2011") due 2014
issued in December 2011 by Spain-based Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell;
BB+/Negative/B).
Rationale
Due to an error, we did not enter into our rating database, the issue rating
we originally assigned to the GGB issued by Sabadell in December 2011.
Consequently, the rating was never published or updated.
Based on our review of the state guarantee, the bank's GGB issuance qualifies
for our rating substitution treatment. The rating on the GGB solely reflects
the unconditional, irrevocable, and timely guarantee of payment of scheduled
interest and principal provided by the Spanish government. Accordingly, the
rating transition provided below on the GGB reflects the deterioration in our
ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
Today's publishing of the issue rating on the GGB does not affect our
counterparty credit or other issue ratings on Sabadell.
Dec. 23, 2011
Original issue rating assigned
To
AA-/Watch Neg
Jan. 13, 2012
Downgraded and removed from CreditWatch negative
To From
A AA-/Watch Neg
April 26, 2012
Downgraded
To From
BBB+ A
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Sovereign-Guaranteed Debt, April 6, 2009
