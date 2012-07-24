July 24 - Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions Risk and Performance MonitorJuly 24 - After a quiet start to last week, CDS spreads on European sovereigns and financials led resumed CDS sell-off on Friday and into Monday, according to Fitch Solutions Risk and Performance Monitor. CDS on European sovereigns widened out 5% over the past two trading days, led by Germany, Spain and Italy. Cost of credit protection on European financials moved out 2.5% with Italian banks widening most. In line with reported earnings, CDS for the global technology sector are pricing 10% wider compared to recent historical trading levels as North American firms underperformed for the second consecutive week with CDS spreads 3.3% wider. Big movers included Compaq Computer Corporation and Hewlett Packard Company, 25% and 23% wider, respectively. Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above link. Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at ''. Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; 'www.fimalac.com' and 'www.hearst.com'.