Overview -- Universal Hospital Services (UHS), a provider of movable medical equipment to U.S. hospitals and other health care facilities, is issuing $425 million of second-lien notes, and implementing a $235 million ABL revolving credit facility. -- We are assigning our 'B+' rating and '4' recovery rating to the proposed issue of second-lien notes due 2020. -- We are also affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company since the relatively slight change in financing costs does not alter our view of UHS' liquidity or financial risk profile. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectations for only a nominal increase in financial leverage. Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' rating to Minneapolis-based movable medical equipment provider Universal Hospital Services Inc.'s (UHS) proposed issue of $425 million of second-lien notes due 2020, along with a '4' recovery rating. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for senior secured second-lien lenders in the event of a payment default. Our 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings on the company's existing $195 million revolver are unchanged, as are our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on the company's $405 million senior secured second-lien pay-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes, pending their withdrawal in conjunction with the refinancing. We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on UHS. The outlook remains stable. In addition, our 'B+' issue and '4' recovery ratings on the company's existing $230 million floating-rate notes remain unchanged on the relatively small increase in debt. The amount and interest rate on the new credit facilities will be determined by market conditions. We expect the transaction to add some $20 million in debt to fund transaction fees and premium, but at a cost insufficient to alter our view of the company's financial risk profile or liquidity. The maturity extensions will address much of the company's refinancing risk in 2014 and 2015. Rationale The ratings on UHS are characterized by the company's "fair" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. We believe UHS' narrow focus in the capital-intense business of providing movable medical equipment to health care facilities is unlikely to meaningfully change in the foreseeable future. In our opinion, the financial sponsorship of UHS and likely debt-financed acquisitions will preclude any significant reduction in its heavy use of borrowing. Our base-case scenario assumes mid-single-digit organic revenue growth over the next couple of years. This is predicated on new asset management contracts that aid organic expansion, and gradually improving U.S. payrolls that support hospital customer peak-need equipment demand. To broaden its business, UHS has expanded the range of equipment offered, with surgical laser equipment acquisitions within the past 15 months. For 2012, these acquisitions should contribute to revenue growth in the mid-teens. While UHS is the largest player in its market niche, we assess its business risk profile as fair. UHS has shifted from its traditional business of renting medical equipment for the peak needs of hospital customers, to the on-site management of that equipment for everyday needs. We believe the decline in UHS' traditional peak-need rental business--to about one-third of 2011 revenues from nearly one-half in 2009--will continue. This emphasis increases company reliance on winning and retaining customer contracts for its equipment management services. The decision to contract for asset management means hospitals that typically own 90% of their movable medical equipment must believe UHS can manage the logistics efficiently and cost-effectively. In its higher-margined, but more uncertain, peak need business, UHS will remain subject to the customer's decision to rent, rather than own equipment, because of factors such as availability of financing and the size of a hospital's capital and operating expense budget. United Rentals Inc., the largest renter of construction equipment, also has a "fair" business risk profile. While it is much larger than UHS, we believe its revenues are more tied to fluctuations in the general economy. These effects are softened for UHS, given relatively steady demand for essential health services that drives usage of medical equipment and asset management contracts that cushion demand fluctuations. UHS' margins should show a marked decline through 2013, reflecting reduced income related to this year's completion of Baxter's infusion pump recall. In addition, acquisitions within the past 15 months that expanded UHS' laser surgery center presence involve activities that are less profitable than peak-need rentals. Finally, while the expansion of the asset management business improves revenue visibility, it engages large customers in contracts that also are less profitable than its peak-need rental business. Accordingly, we anticipate that adjusted EBITDA margins over the next 18 months will average about 300 basis points below the 35% level seen in 2011. We expect UHS to remain highly leveraged, reflecting its ownership by financial sponsors, as well as ongoing acquisition activity. UHS has recapitalized three times since 1998, and declared a $34 million dividend in 2011. Moreover, it spent more than $70 million for laser surgery equipment companies in the past 15 months. We believe that, while EBITDA will benefit from the debt-financed acquisitions, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain in the low-double-digit range, and adjusted debt to trailing-12-month EBITDA will hover in the mid-5x range. The new revolver allows the payment of up to $75 million in dividends, if pro forma excess availability is at least $55 million, and pro forma interest coverage is at least 1.75x. Liquidity UHS' liquidity is "adequate," in our view. As a provider of equipment with relatively short lives, UHS must continuously invest in new equipment. Maintenance capital spending may approximate $40 million annually, though we expect that total capital expenditures could be about double that level. We believe that the company can generate free operating cash flow (FOCF), with capital spending of some $75 million. Our liquidity analysis is based on the following: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. Although we expect UHS to make acquisitions, the timing is uncertain, and not included in this calculation. -- Even if EBITDA is 20% below our projections, we expect liquidity sources, including the revolving credit facility, to exceed uses. -- UHS' proposed five-year $235 million revolving credit facility will replace an existing $195 million revolver that expires Nov. 30, 2014; we believe that about $170 million would initially be available under an eligible accounts receivable formula. UHS generally keeps little cash on hand. -- The proposed secured second-lien notes will refinance PIK toggle notes ($405 million) that mature in 2015. This will leave the floating-rate notes ($230 million) as the nearest maturity in 2015. -- UHS' debt obligations generally do not require the maintenance of financial ratios. If availability under the proposed revolver falls below $20 million, the company must maintain minimum EBITDA interest coverage of 1.5x. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's report on UHS, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook Our rating outlook on UHS is stable. We anticipate that some EBITDA improvement will accompany lower margin revenue growth in the year ahead, given acquisitions and the addition of asset management contracts. We also believe that capital spending to maintain and expand the existing business will preclude the generation of FOCF for any meaningful debt reduction. Accordingly, with a $20 million debt increase for the proposed refinancing, we expect debt leverage to hover near the mid-5x range. We could lower our rating if a sudden customer shift away from equipment outsourcing leads to prospects for flat revenues and an extended margin contraction, because this might suggest a revision in our assessment of the business risk profile to "weak" from fair. Alternatively, a dividend that would maintain leverage above 6x and squeeze liquidity also might lead to a downgrade. We are unlikely to raise our rating without a change in company ownership and financial policies. We believe that, even if there are a number of large contract wins that boosted organic revenue growth into double digits and margins remained flat, the financial sponsor would use the debt capacity afforded by associated leverage decline to below 5x, to pay a dividend or increase its acquisition activity and maintain leverage in the 5x-6x range. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Universal Hospital Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Universal Hospital Services Inc. Senior Secured US$425 mil nts due 2020 B+ Recovery Rating 4 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Universal Hospital Services Inc. Senior Secured revolver BB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Secured 2nd-lien B+ Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.