March 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Hewlett-Packard Company's (HP) proposed offering of senior unsecured notes. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of commercial paper. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Fitch anticipates that a subsequent ratings downgrade or stabilization of the Outlook would most likely occur within nine to 12 months. The ratings may be downgraded in the event HP: --Resumes aggressive share repurchases materially exceeding those required to offset dilution from employee stock options. HP repurchased $780 million of stock in the fiscal first quarter, partially offset by $313 million of proceeds from option exercises, resulting in $467 million of net share repurchases. Employee exercises of HP stock options have been heavily front-end loaded in the past two fiscal years, with 86% of total stock issuance proceeds realized in the first half of the fiscal year. Therefore, Fitch expects HP's gross share repurchases will peak in the first half of fiscal 2012 and substantially moderate in the second half, coinciding with a decline in the pace of option exercise activity. --Fails to improve operational execution or execute its stated commitment to strengthen the balance sheet in fiscal 2012 through debt reduction. --Pursues material acquisitions without moderating share repurchase activity. The amount of acceptable acquisition activity is ultimately contingent upon HP's free cash flow (FCF) and capital allocation strategy, which Fitch expects will emphasize near-term debt reduction. --Generates FCF (post-dividends) materially below Fitch's expectations. Despite near-term challenges, Fitch believes HP will generate nearly $6 billion of FCF (post-dividends) in fiscal 2012. The ratings may be stabilized if HP: --Allocates a significant portion of excess FCF (post-dividends) after anti-dilution share repurchases toward debt reduction. HP has ample opportunity for debt reduction with $5.4 billion of debt maturing in the next 12 months ending Jan. 31. Fitch notes HP generates a significant portion of FCF offshore, while cash payments for dividends and share repurchases require U.S.-based cash. Therefore, HP's cash location and ability to repatriate offshore cash in a tax efficient manner could affect the timing and amount of debt reduction. The ratings are supported by HP's: --Solid liquidity provided by nearly $8.1 billion of cash (primarily offshore), consistent annual FCF ($7.3 billion in fiscal 2011) and $7.5 billion of undrawn committed credit facility capacity. --Broad product portfolio with strong worldwide market share positions in servers (#1), PCs (#1) and IT services (#2). --Significant recurring revenue primarily via printer supplies, outsourcing and technology services, and software maintenance (33% of total revenue). --Extensive market coverage due to established multi-channel distribution model. --Geographically diversified revenue base with approximately 66% of revenue derived from outside the U.S. --Demonstrated ability to significantly reduce debt, which occurred following the company's $13 billion acquisition of Electronic Data Systems Corp. (EDS) in August 2008. After acquiring EDS, HP's quarter-end core debt peaked at $13.4 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2009. In the following 12 months, HP terminated nearly all acquisition activity ($39 million) and curtailed share repurchases by 37% ($3.8 billion), compared with the year-ago period. The excess cash was utilized to reduce debt by 17%-21% per quarter, resulting in $6.4 billion, or 48%, cumulative debt reduction in one year. Rating concerns include: --Numerous internal and external challenges, consisting of industry-wide shortages of hard disk drives, competitive pricing pressures, historical underinvestment, strong yen and excessive channel ink supplies inventory. --Heightened acquisition risk and profitability pressures following material underinvestment in the services business and research and development (R&D) in prior years. Fitch believes return on investment in these areas will likely take several years, resulting in intermediate term profitability pressures and, potentially, acquisitions necessary to maintain the company's competitive position. Fitch believes near term acquisition risk is mitigated by CEO Meg Whitman's intent to limit acquisition activity in fiscal 2012 to rebuild the balance sheet. --Increasing competition in the industry standard server (ISS) market (x86) as products from relatively new entrants, specifically Cisco Systems (Cisco) in large enterprise and Lenovo Group (Lenovo) in small and medium business, begin to gain traction in the marketplace. Fitch believes Cisco and Lenovo account for only 5%-6% of total server shipments currently, but are rapidly growing. --Declining hardware market share in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, excluding Japan, primarily due to share losses in China. Fitch believes HP's review of strategic alternatives for PSG, increasing competition from Dell, Lenovo and Cisco Systems, and weakness in BCS resulted in materially lower PC and server revenue in China. According to IDC, HP's server revenue in the APAC region declined 14.5% in the calendar fourth quarter whereas the overall market grew 2.4%. --Accelerated decline in high margin business critical systems (BCS) revenue, which declined nearly 25% in the six months ended Jan. 31, 2012, following Oracle's decision to discontinue all software development for Intel's Itanium microprocessor. HP subsequently filed a lawsuit against Oracle on June 15, 2011, alleging that Oracle breached an agreement to support the Itanium processor. Fitch also expects HP's technology services revenue and operating margin to be adversely affected in the longer term as customers gradually migrate to UNIX servers offered by competitors (IBM and Oracle) or lower cost x86 servers with less profitable support contracts. --Weak consumer demand in mature markets and potential long-term hardware revenue and profitability pressures if commercial customers aggressively adopt cloud computing and the market for cloud services is highly concentrated. In this scenario, cloud providers would have significant pricing leverage due to scale and/or could accelerate their utilization of unbranded custom-built servers. In addition to its solid cash position and consistent FCF, HP's liquidity is further supported by two undrawn revolving credit facilities, which had aggregate capacity of $7.5 billion as of Jan. 31, 2012, and multiple revolving trade receivables facilities with $299 million of available capacity as of October 2011. HP's revolving credit facilities consist of a $4.5 billion credit facility expiring in February 2015 and a $3 billion facility expiring in May 2012. HP's credit facilities primarily serve as a backstop for the company's commercial paper (CP) program, the capacity of which was increased to $16 billion from $10 billion in May 2008 to facilitate the acquisition of EDS. HP's aggregate credit facility capacity of $7.5 billion provides only 47% backup to the $16 billion CP program, well below the typical 100% backup required for an 'F1' CP rating. Nonetheless, Fitch assigns an 'F1' rating to HP's CP based on expectations that total CP outstanding is highly unlikely to exceed the total capacity of the credit facility backstop. Total debt was $30.9 billion as of Jan. 31, 2012, consisting of $5.4 billion of short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt, and $25.5 billion of long-term debt. Fitch estimates approximately $11 billion, or 36% of total debt, is attributable to HP's customer-financing business. HP's core (non-financing) leverage (core debt/core EBITDA) increased to 1.3 times (x) as of Jan. 31, 2012 from 0.6x in the prior year and core interest coverage (core EBITDA/core interest expense) weakened, but remained strong at 54x compared with in excess of 100x in the year ago period. Total leverage increased to 2x at Jan. 31, 2012 from 1.1x in the prior year. Total interest coverage decreased to 26x in the latest 12 months ended Jan. 31, 2012 compared with approximately 44x in the year-ago period. Fitch forecasts total leverage and interest coverage of 1.8x and 15.9x, respectively, in fiscal 2012. Fitch currently rates HP and subsidiaries as follows: Hewlett-Packard Company --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Senior credit facilities 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. EDS --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'. Hewlett-Packard International Bank PLC --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). --'Quantifying the Downside Risk to HP's Ratings' (Oct. 27, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Quantifying the Downside Risk to HP's Ratings