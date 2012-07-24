(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded four and affirmed two Italian mortgage covered bonds programmes. The agency has maintained Banco Popolare's (BP, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG) rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), and removed the other ratings from RWN, where they were placed in October 2011 (see "Fitch Places 7 Italian Mortgage Covered Bonds on RWN", dated 12 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). A complete list of rating actions and levels of asset percentage (AP) is at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follow the revision of Fitch's refinancing spreads assumptions, which are used to estimate the stressed sale price for the portion of the cover pool that an alternative manager would attempt to liquidate in the aftermath of an issuer default. The net present value (NPV) of cover pools is determined discounting the value of the assets at a rate in line with the revised refinancing spreads. The NPV of the assets is now lower as refinancing spreads have widened on the back of sovereign debt crises. Fitch has analysed the level of AP resulting from the upward adjustment to the refinancing spreads assumptions. The revised level of AP associated with current rating levels has been compared to either the highest level of AP observed over the last 12 months or to the level of AP the issuer has committed to. In line with the agency's covered bonds rating criteria, for issuers with a Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) below 'F2', Fitch has only given credit to the level of AP that is in the form of either a contractual or public commitment given by the issuer or, if the issuer does not commit to any maximum AP level, the one required by law. There is no impact on the Discontinuity Factor (D-factor) associated to any of the OBG programmes. The rating actions are as follows: Banca Carige ('BBB'/Negative/'F3') OBGs downgraded to 'A-' from 'AA', off RWN D-Factor: 27.5% OBG's maximum achievable rating on a probability-of-default (PD) basis downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A+' AP public commitment: 78.7% All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'A-' as long as the issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BB'. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), OBGs affirmed at 'AA', off RWN D-Factor: 29.2% OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD basis affirmed at 'A+' AP: 67.7% to which the issuer has pledged to commit publicly within one business day. All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'AA' as long as the issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BBB'. Banco Popolare (BP; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') OBGs downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'AA' D-Factor: 27.6%. OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD basis downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A+'; maintained on RWN PD rating floored at BP's IDR and capped at the account bank's BNPPSS ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') IDR, as the exposure is considered excessive, in line with Fitch's current counterparty criteria AP contractual commitment: 80.7%. All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'BBB+' as long as the issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BBB'. The rating of BP's OBGs have been maintained on RWN due to the timing of the monthly report related to the portfolio composition used to determine the swap collateral amount, which is not fully in line with Fitch's criteria. During the annual review, the materiality of the deviation will be taken into account with possible adjustments in the level of AP supporting the given rating and/or the D-Factor (see "Fitch Maintains Banco Popolare's Covered Bonds on RWN", dated 04 April 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com). Credito Emiliano ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') OBGs downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA+', off RWN D-factor: 28.8% OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD basis downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'. Highest AP of the last 12 months: 72.99% All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'AA-' as long as the issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BBB'. Unicredit (UC, 'A-'/Negative/'F2') OBGs downgraded to 'A' from 'AA+', off RWN D-Factor: 32.1%. OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD basis down to 'A-' from 'AA-' PD rating of UC's OBG floored at UC's IDR Highest AP of the last 12 months: 76.83%. All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'A' as long as the issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'A-'. Unione Banche Italiane ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') OBGs affirmed at 'AA+', off RWN D-Factor: 31.2% OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD affirmed at 'AA-' Highest AP of the last 12 months: 70.10%. All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'AA+' as long as the issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BBB+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)