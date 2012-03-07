March 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B/RR4' rating to Community
Health Systems' (Community) $750 million proposed senior unsecured notes
due 2019. Proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of the company's senior
unsecured notes due 2015. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating to
Community's new $750 million senior secured bank term loan A and $750 million
senior secured revolving credit facility, both due 2016. Proceeds of the term
loan A will refinance a portion of the outstanding bank term loan B due 2014.
The new revolving credit facility will replace the company's previous $750
million bank revolver.
Community's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'B', with a Positive Outlook. The
ratings apply to approximately $8.8 billion of debt at Dec. 31, 2011. A full
ratings list appears below.
THE 'B' IDR PRIMARILY REFLECTS:
--Community's financial flexibility has improved in recent years. Debt-to-EBITDA
dropped to around 4.8 times (x) at Dec. 31, 2011 from 5.8x in 2008, the year
immediately following the $6.9 billion acquisition of Triad Hospitals.
--Liquidity is solid. The company generated free cash flow (FCF; cash from
operations less dividends and capital expenditures) of about $484 million in the
latest 12-months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2011, and 2012-2013 debt maturities are
small. Fitch expects Community to continue to prioritize hospital acquisitions
as a use of cash.
--Organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital industry are weak and
Fitch expects them to remain so throughout 2012. In the near term, Community's
growth will be supported by its recent hospital acquisitions.
--Community's patient admission policies and associated billing practices are
facing heightened regulatory scrutiny. This will constrain Community's IDR at
'B' while there is ongoing uncertainty as to any potential financial or
operating impact.
SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Community's debt leverage has declined since the approximately $6.9 billion
debt-funded acquisition of Triad Hospitals in 2007. Since the acquisition,
Community has generated about $1.9 billion in cumulative FCF and has applied
about $300 million for debt reduction. Total debt-to-EBITDA has dropped to 4.8x
at Dec. 31, 2011 versus around 5.8x post the acquisition. The reduction in
leverage is about 50% attributable to a lower outstanding debt balance and 50%
to growth in EBITDA.
Fitch expects that Community will probably draw down on its bank revolver in
first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) to fund a portion of the costs of its late 2011 and
early 2012 acquisitions. Assuming an outstanding balance of $500 million on the
bank revolver, Fitch estimates Community's pro forma March 31, 2012 debt
leverage at 3.6x through the bank debt and 5.1x through the senior unsecured
notes.
Community stepped up its acquisition activity in 2011, spending $415 million to
complete four transactions during the year. The company states that its 2011
acquisitions represent about $400 million of annual revenue. Since the start of
2012, Community has completed three additional acquisitions, including two
hospital acquisitions and an acquisition of outpatient diagnostic clinics. The
two hospital acquisitions are expected to contribute $360 million of annual
revenue. Combined, the company's 2011 and year-to-date 2012 hospital
acquisitions represent about 6% of the company's 2010 revenues of $13 billion.
Fitch does not anticipate Community to apply cash to meaningful debt reduction
during 2012; thus any incremental drop in leverage is expected to be nominal and
to depend upon growth in EBITDA. EBITDA growth could be supported by the
company's recent acquisitions, although Fitch notes that there is some risk
associated with the company's growth through acquisition strategy, since
acquired hospitals are typically a drag on same-hospital profitability in the
three-to-four-year period following the transaction.
RECENT DEBT REFINANCING IMPROVES LIQUIDITY PROFILE
A favorable debt maturity schedule and good liquidity also support the credit
profile. Near-term debt maturities include about $35 million and $75 million of
annual required principal amortization on the bank term loan A in 2012-2013,
respectively. The company has recently made progress in extending its maturity
profile. Over the past year it has moved a total of $3.75 billion of the $6
billion of bank term loans due 2014 to 2016 and 2017, via the issuance of the
new $750 million term loan A due 2016 and two separate amend and extend
agreements which pushed out $3 billion of the 2014 term loan B maturities to
2017.
The 2016 and 2017 term loan maturity dates are contingent upon the refinancing
of the non-extended portion of term loan B due July 2014 and the senior notes
due July 2015. Community refinanced $1 billion of the $2.8 billion 2015 notes
with new notes due 2019 in 4Q'11, and the current $750 million notes offering
will be used to fund a tender offer for a portion of the remaining 2015 notes
maturity. Assuming successful completion of the tender offer, there will be
about $1 billion of remaining notes due 2015. The non-extended portion of term
loan B maturing 2014 is currently about $2.2 billion.
Community's liquidity was provided by approximately $129 million of cash and
marketable securities at Dec. 31, 2011, availability on the company's $750
million bank revolver ($682 million available at Dec. 31, 2011 reduced for
outstanding letters of credit and $30 million drawn on the facility), and FCF
($484 million for the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2011). Community generates solid cash
flow relative to its operating and reinvestment requirements. Mostly due to
higher capital expenditures, FCF trended lower slightly lower in 2011 versus
2010 FCF of $520 million. Fitch projects FCF sustained above $300 million
annually despite a persistently weak operating environment.
WEAK ORGANIC OPERATING TRENDS
Community's organic patient volume growth has lagged the broader for-profit
hospital provider industry over the past couple of years. Community's Q4'11
operating trend continued this pattern with same-hospital admissions down 6.7%
and same-hospital admissions adjusted for outpatient activity down 1.4%.
However, the company has not lagged its peers in top-line and EBITDA growth.
Strong pricing and an active hospital acquisition strategy have supported
revenue and EBITDA growth. Community has managed to achieve consistent
incremental growth in EBITDA in recent periods despite the margin impacts of
integrating less profitable acquired hospitals. The 13.4% EBITDA margin in 2011
was only down about 18 basis points from the 2010 level.
Since there is no apparent catalyst for near-term improvement in organic patient
volumes, Fitch believes Community's volume trends will remain weak in 2012.
Trends that indicate higher levels of structural unemployment and growth in the
consumer share of healthcare spending support an expectation of weak organic
volume trends in the sector for some time to come. Continued strength in pricing
will be critical to maintenance of profitability. There are some concerning
headwinds to the pricing outlook, particularly in government reimbursement rates
(Medicare and Medicaid payors).
The hospital industry is facing scheduled reductions in Medicare reimbursement
as required by the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Although these
reductions are small, Medicare does make up about 30% of hospitals' revenues, on
average, so even stagnant growth in Medicare reimbursement is a significant
headwind. In addition, hospitals are facing a tough environment with respect to
state Medicaid reimbursement rates. Many states cut provider rates effective
July 1, 2011, and hospitals continue to absorb the financial effects in 2012.
Fitch notes, however, that Community's good geographic diversification, with 131
hospitals located across 29 states, limits its exposure to Medicaid cuts in any
one state.
HEIGHTENED REGULATORY SCRUTINY
Since early 2011 Community's patient admission policies and associated billing
practices have been the subject of heightened regulatory scrutiny. This could
constrain Community's IDR to 'B' while there is ongoing uncertainty as to the
potential for financial liability with respect to past billing practices or a
reduction in the company's revenues and EBITDA resulting from changes in
admissions practices.
These regulatory issues will take some time to resolve. In the interim period,
Fitch believes there is the potential that a reputational issue associated with
the governmental inquiries could negatively affect operations. A persistent
deterioration in the operating trend that indicates the company is losing
patient market share, having difficulty recruiting or retaining physicians, or
is seeing diminished acquisition opportunities will be cause for concern.
GUIDELINES FOR FURTHER RATING ACTIONS
An upgrade to a 'B+' IDR for Community would be consistent with financial and
credit metrics maintained at or slightly better than the current levels,
including total-debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0x and annual FCF generation above $300
million, coupled with enhanced visibility regarding regulatory scrutiny of the
company's patient admissions and billing practices and any associated financial
liability. Given the company's currently solid level of financial flexibility
relative to the 'B' IDR, Fitch believes that downward pressure on the ratings is
unlikely outside of event risk surrounding an acquisition.
Community has demonstrated that it will consider large transactions, as
evidenced by the $6.9 billion Triad Hospitals acquisition in 2007 and its
December 2010 bid to acquire Tenet Healthcare Corp. However, Fitch expects that
in the near term Community will probably continue to focus its acquisition
efforts on smaller transactions that can be cash funded.
Fitch currently rates Community as follows:
--IDR 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B/RR4'.
The Recovery Ratings (RRs) reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value
of Community will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going concern),
rather than a liquidation. Fitch uses a 7.0x distressed enterprise value
multiple reflecting the low end of recent acquisition multiples within the
healthcare space. Fitch stresses Dec. 31, 2011 LTM EBITDA by 30%, considering
post-restructuring estimates for interest and rent expense and maintenance-level
capital expenditure as well as debt financial maintenance covenant requirements.
Fitch estimates the adjusted distressed enterprise valuation in restructuring to
be approximately $9 billion. The 'BB/RR1' rating for the bank facility reflects
Fitch's expectations for 100% recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B/RR4'
rating on the unsecured notes rating reflects Fitch's expectations for recovery
in the 31%-51% range.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
