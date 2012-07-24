US STOCKS-Futures little changed as Thursday's events in focus
June 7 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.
July 24 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Westchester County, NY. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Westchester County, New York
June 7 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.
LONDON, June 7 A smoothly executed rescue of Spain's struggling Banco Popular drove European banking stocks higher on Wednesday in financial markets dominated by caution ahead of a trio of major events on Thursday.