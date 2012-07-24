Overview -- Charlotte-based Crescent Holdings LLC is a privately-held real estate development company that primarily develops and sells residential lots, multifamily communities, land holdings, and to a lesser extent, commercial buildings. -- We assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to Crescent and its subsidiaries and co-issuers Crescent Resources LLC and Crescent Ventures Inc. reflecting the company's transaction-dependent business, whereby a significant portion of revenues is tied to speculative development of residential/multifamily real estate projects. The rating also reflects a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. -- We assigned a 'B+' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to Crescent Resources' proposed $325 million senior secured notes, to be guaranteed by Crescent. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company has sufficient liquidity to funds its current capital needs. Fundamentals in the residential industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily fundamentals to remain favorable over the next one-two years. Rating Action On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Crescent Holdings LLC (Crescent) and its subsidiaries Crescent Resources LLC and Crescent Ventures Inc. We also assigned a 'B+' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to the proposed $325 million senior secured notes to be issued by Crescent Resources LLC and guaranteed by Crescent. Our '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of default. Rationale Our rating on Crescent reflects a "weak" business risk profile, which is based on our view of the company's transaction-dependent business, whereby a significant portion of revenues is tied to the speculative development of residential/multifamily projects. We acknowledge the current juncture in the housing cycle may support development and monetization of assets over the next one-two years, but Crescent's business is very cyclical and seasonal, and timing of sales can be unpredictable. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," owing to weak EBITDA-based metrics; although, we believe liquidity will be adequate to meet capital needs over the near term. Charlotte, N.C.-based Crescent is a real estate development company that develops residential and multifamily communities, commercial projects, and manages land holdings primarily in the Southeast and Texas markets. Crescent filed for bankruptcy in 2009 due to a highly leveraged capital structure that was unsustainable as revenues and cash flow deteriorated. Crescent emerged from bankruptcy in 2010 with a new capital structure that included significantly less debt and new sponsors. Anchorage Capital Group LLC and MatlinPatterson Global Opportunities Partners III L.P. each control 46.4% of the company. We do not ascribe any credit support to Crescent's sponsors. Crescent's business is inherently opportunistic, as the company requires upfront capital to develop projects and position them for sale. Since the business model focuses on recycling assets and reinvesting proceeds into future projects, Crescent generates very little recurring contractual income. There are also significant development risks ranging from the up-front infrastructure needs for residential master planned communities to the construction and lease-up for "vertical" developments. We acknowledge that Crescent's existing residential projects are smaller than in the past and the heavy hard costs incurred in 2007-2008 should result in more manageable capital needs that can be better matched with demand going forward. The company also intends to pursue smaller projects that require less capital and can be liquidated over a three-five year time frame. Crescent operates through four operating divisions (residential, multifamily, commercial, and land) through which it monetizes land holdings and recently developed properties. This generates a revenues stream that is predominately transactional, which leads to potential cyclicality, as we saw during the 2007-2010 time frame when revenues and EBITDA declined more than 80% and 90%, respectively. Recurring contractual income is negligible. Asset sales do carry strong gross margins (36% of 2011 sales) that should be sustainable over the next couple of years, benefiting from a combination of a low historical land basis and significant impairments the company incurred in 2008 and 2009. The residential division comprises 19 single-family communities (approximately 10,550 lots), including three resort communities. Residential revenues are closely tethered to homebuilding activity, which experienced a very severe downturn that was a significant contributor to Crescent's deteriorating financial performance. We believe the for-sale housing market is coming off the bottom, which bodes well for the demand for single family lots. However, we expect the current recovery to be tepid, given the slow economic recovery and continued headwinds that could alter the course of the recovery. If housing conditions deteriorate, homebuilders would likely first put the breaks on land purchases (as they did during the last cycle), which would directly affect Crescent. To mitigate some of these risks, Crescent intends to match capital expenditures with homebuilder demand. It also plans to target moderately sized new investments with absorption periods in the three-five year range versus the larger, longer-term projects it previously pursued. We expect Crescent's multifamily division to grow as a proportion of investment activity and ultimately revenues and cash flow, which will help diversify the platform, owing to currently healthy multifamily conditions. Crescent is actively constructing four communities (excluding a presold community) that are in various stages of development. These communities have a total budgeted cost of $221.5 million ($169 million was left to spend as of March 31, 2012) and they have estimated stabilization periods between 2012 and 2014. The company largely financed these projects with debt (construction loans and mezzanine debt) with loan-to-values (LTVs) of roughly 85%; although, the most recent development start had a more moderate LTV (around 70%). The company expects to employ project-level leverage, or roughly 70%, on future projects. The company has a healthy pipeline of potential deals and expects to start two-three more projects in 2012 followed by one-two annually thereafter. In our view, multifamily fundamentals should remain favorable over the next one-two years, but we believe recent strong rental rate trends will moderate. Crescent's growing development activity comes with inherent construction and lease-up risk. Crescent's merchant building strategy relies on a functioning construction loan market and a healthy acquisition market (to monetize assets), which can be fickle if macroeconomic or credit market conditions deteriorate. While we expect operating conditions to remain favorable, the long lead-time between construction start and sale (generally within one year after stabilization) poses a risk if conditions change. For instance, Crescent would potentially be selling 2012 starts in 2015. Crescent's commercial division constructs office and industrial properties on existing land holdings. It also sells land in bulk. We expect Crescent to limit commercial development projects to build-to-suit opportunities for the time being due to soft demand for commercial space. We expect this segment to decline as a proportion of Crescent's asset base and generate a declining portion of revenues as the company monetizes its remaining land holdings. The land management division consists of 580 parcels totaling about 54,000 acres of low-basis land holdings in North and South Carolina that it will opportunistically sell. These holdings are highly profitable and can be a valuable source of liquidity, but again, demand can and has been very cyclical. Additionally, roughly half of this acreage is characterized as agricultural and recreational land, for which demand and value is less certain. Crescent intends to monetize these land holdings, as well as commercial projects and land holdings, over the next several years and reinvest proceeds into growth areas (residential and multifamily). The company intends to use its liquidity sources to invest in new residential and multifamily projects to drive growth, which will be critical to sustaining and growing the platform. It remains to be seen how successful the company will be in underwriting, financing, developing, and profitably monetizing new investments as the company burns through its low basis legacy assets and the company's business becomes more reliant on new investments in residential and multifamily communities over the next three-five years. Crescent's financial performance deteriorated along with overall market conditions between 2007and 2010. Even following the company's reorganization, restructured capital structure, and some debt repayment from cash flow, its credit metrics remained weak as of March 31, 2012: debt-to-last-12-month EBITDA exceeded 6x and EBITDA-to interest was less than 2x. Debt-to-book capital was roughly 59%, although based on a June 2010 appraisal and recent sales book leverage may be overstated due to the historical basis in the assets. We believe Crescent's operating results in 2010 reflected the low point for revenues and EBITDA. While 2011 results were modestly better, primarily due to some large commercial asset sales, they still reflected a difficult environment for monetizing residential and commercial assets. We believe revenues and EBITDA should improve over the next one-two years, albeit slowly, but improvement depends on a rebound in single-family home demand and a continued healthy market for multifamily properties. There is also potential upside if demand picks up for commercial assets and bulk land sales. We also expect Crescent debt to increase as the company utilizes construction loans to fund its growing multifamily development pipeline. Pro forma for the repayment of roughly $368 million of revolver and term loan debt with proceeds from the proposed senior note issuance and some cash, we expect debt-to-EBITDA will remain near 6x in 2012 and increase to 7x-7.5x in 2013 due to the expected rise in construction debt. We estimate debt-to-book capital to be in the mid-60% area. We expect EBITDA/interest to remain near 2x. We expect the company will have about $85 million of cash following the debt refinancing, although we expect $25 million to be restricted to support the minimum liquidity requirement under the company's revolving credit facility. Liquidity We view Crescent's liquidity to be adequate. Pro forma for the proposed debt issuance and term loan repayments, the company will not have any corporate-level debt maturities until 2019, at which time the proposed secured notes mature. We believe over the next year, the combination of unrestricted cash, revolver availability, sponsor committed equity, and the company's access to project-specific financing will be sufficient to fund existing and planned development projects. However, cash flow is heavily transactional, and certain new investment activity will rely on project-level financing. Pro forma for the proposed refinancing, the company estimates it will have nearly $85 million of cash; however, the revolver will contain a minimum liquidity test of no less than $25 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, leaving $60 million of available unrestricted cash. The cash position includes $50 million of sponsor funded equity to fund new investments. Sponsors have committed an additional $50 million of equity to fund new investments. The company will have a $50 million secured revolver (secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of tangible and intangible assets) that matures in 2017, $31.4 million of which will be available, net of $18.6 million of outstanding letters of credit. Crescent's cash flow is heavily reliant on the company's ability to monetize assets and obtain project-level financing, primarily for multifamily development projects. We note that the company does have the flexibility to slow its capital investment program. Additionally, new investments are discretionary, and the company can forego them if asset sales and market conditions are not supportive. Recovery analysis Our rating on the company's senior secured notes is 'B+' (one notch higher than Crescent's corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on the notes is '2', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive a substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For our most recent report see "Recovery Report: Crescent Resources LLC's Recovery Rating Profile," to be published following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company has sufficient liquidity to funds its current capital needs. Additionally, fundamentals in the residential industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily fundamentals to remain favorable over the next one-two years. We do not expect to raise Crescent's rating over the next year due to our expectation the company will remain highly leveraged. Longer term, we would consider an upgrade if the company can execute on its plan to monetize existing assets, profitably reinvest in new projects, including its growing multifamily platform, and successfully manage its capital expenditures. We would lower our rating on Crescent if liquidity becomes constrained due to weaker-than-expected asset sales and/or aggressive capital spending. Crescent Ventures Inc. Crescent Resources LLC Senior Secured US$325 mil nts due 12/31/2019 B+ Recovery Rating 2