Overview
-- Charlotte-based Crescent Holdings LLC is a privately-held real estate
development company that primarily develops and sells residential lots,
multifamily communities, land holdings, and to a lesser extent, commercial
buildings.
-- We assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to Crescent and its
subsidiaries and co-issuers Crescent Resources LLC and Crescent Ventures Inc.
reflecting the company's transaction-dependent business, whereby a significant
portion of revenues is tied to speculative development of
residential/multifamily real estate projects. The rating also reflects a
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
-- We assigned a 'B+' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to Crescent
Resources' proposed $325 million senior secured notes, to be guaranteed by
Crescent.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company has sufficient
liquidity to funds its current capital needs. Fundamentals in the residential
industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily fundamentals to
remain favorable over the next one-two years.
Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to Crescent Holdings LLC (Crescent) and its
subsidiaries Crescent Resources LLC and Crescent Ventures Inc. We also
assigned a 'B+' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to the proposed $325
million senior secured notes to be issued by Crescent Resources LLC and
guaranteed by Crescent. Our '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
a substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of default.
Rationale
Our rating on Crescent reflects a "weak" business risk profile, which is based
on our view of the company's transaction-dependent business, whereby a
significant portion of revenues is tied to the speculative development of
residential/multifamily projects. We acknowledge the current juncture in the
housing cycle may support development and monetization of assets over the next
one-two years, but Crescent's business is very cyclical and seasonal, and
timing of sales can be unpredictable. We view the company's financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged," owing to weak EBITDA-based metrics; although,
we believe liquidity will be adequate to meet capital needs over the near
term.
Charlotte, N.C.-based Crescent is a real estate development company that
develops residential and multifamily communities, commercial projects, and
manages land holdings primarily in the Southeast and Texas markets. Crescent
filed for bankruptcy in 2009 due to a highly leveraged capital structure that
was unsustainable as revenues and cash flow deteriorated. Crescent emerged
from bankruptcy in 2010 with a new capital structure that included
significantly less debt and new sponsors. Anchorage Capital Group LLC and
MatlinPatterson Global Opportunities Partners III L.P. each control 46.4% of
the company. We do not ascribe any credit support to Crescent's sponsors.
Crescent's business is inherently opportunistic, as the company requires
upfront capital to develop projects and position them for sale. Since the
business model focuses on recycling assets and reinvesting proceeds into
future projects, Crescent generates very little recurring contractual income.
There are also significant development risks ranging from the up-front
infrastructure needs for residential master planned communities to the
construction and lease-up for "vertical" developments. We acknowledge that
Crescent's existing residential projects are smaller than in the past and the
heavy hard costs incurred in 2007-2008 should result in more manageable
capital needs that can be better matched with demand going forward. The
company also intends to pursue smaller projects that require less capital and
can be liquidated over a three-five year time frame.
Crescent operates through four operating divisions (residential, multifamily,
commercial, and land) through which it monetizes land holdings and recently
developed properties. This generates a revenues stream that is predominately
transactional, which leads to potential cyclicality, as we saw during the
2007-2010 time frame when revenues and EBITDA declined more than 80% and 90%,
respectively. Recurring contractual income is negligible. Asset sales do carry
strong gross margins (36% of 2011 sales) that should be sustainable over the
next couple of years, benefiting from a combination of a low historical land
basis and significant impairments the company incurred in 2008 and 2009.
The residential division comprises 19 single-family communities (approximately
10,550 lots), including three resort communities. Residential revenues are
closely tethered to homebuilding activity, which experienced a very severe
downturn that was a significant contributor to Crescent's deteriorating
financial performance. We believe the for-sale housing market is coming off
the bottom, which bodes well for the demand for single family lots. However,
we expect the current recovery to be tepid, given the slow economic recovery
and continued headwinds that could alter the course of the recovery. If
housing conditions deteriorate, homebuilders would likely first put the breaks
on land purchases (as they did during the last cycle), which would directly
affect Crescent. To mitigate some of these risks, Crescent intends to match
capital expenditures with homebuilder demand. It also plans to target
moderately sized new investments with absorption periods in the three-five
year range versus the larger, longer-term projects it previously pursued.
We expect Crescent's multifamily division to grow as a proportion of
investment activity and ultimately revenues and cash flow, which will help
diversify the platform, owing to currently healthy multifamily conditions.
Crescent is actively constructing four communities (excluding a presold
community) that are in various stages of development. These communities have a
total budgeted cost of $221.5 million ($169 million was left to spend as of
March 31, 2012) and they have estimated stabilization periods between 2012 and
2014. The company largely financed these projects with debt (construction
loans and mezzanine debt) with loan-to-values (LTVs) of roughly 85%; although,
the most recent development start had a more moderate LTV (around 70%). The
company expects to employ project-level leverage, or roughly 70%, on future
projects. The company has a healthy pipeline of potential deals and expects to
start two-three more projects in 2012 followed by one-two annually thereafter.
In our view, multifamily fundamentals should remain favorable over the next
one-two years, but we believe recent strong rental rate trends will moderate.
Crescent's growing development activity comes with inherent construction and
lease-up risk. Crescent's merchant building strategy relies on a functioning
construction loan market and a healthy acquisition market (to monetize
assets), which can be fickle if macroeconomic or credit market conditions
deteriorate. While we expect operating conditions to remain favorable, the
long lead-time between construction start and sale (generally within one year
after stabilization) poses a risk if conditions change. For instance, Crescent
would potentially be selling 2012 starts in 2015.
Crescent's commercial division constructs office and industrial properties on
existing land holdings. It also sells land in bulk. We expect Crescent to
limit commercial development projects to build-to-suit opportunities for the
time being due to soft demand for commercial space. We expect this segment to
decline as a proportion of Crescent's asset base and generate a declining
portion of revenues as the company monetizes its remaining land holdings.
The land management division consists of 580 parcels totaling about 54,000
acres of low-basis land holdings in North and South Carolina that it will
opportunistically sell. These holdings are highly profitable and can be a
valuable source of liquidity, but again, demand can and has been very
cyclical. Additionally, roughly half of this acreage is characterized as
agricultural and recreational land, for which demand and value is less
certain. Crescent intends to monetize these land holdings, as well as
commercial projects and land holdings, over the next several years and
reinvest proceeds into growth areas (residential and multifamily).
The company intends to use its liquidity sources to invest in new residential
and multifamily projects to drive growth, which will be critical to sustaining
and growing the platform. It remains to be seen how successful the company
will be in underwriting, financing, developing, and profitably monetizing new
investments as the company burns through its low basis legacy assets and the
company's business becomes more reliant on new investments in residential and
multifamily communities over the next three-five years.
Crescent's financial performance deteriorated along with overall market
conditions between 2007and 2010. Even following the company's reorganization,
restructured capital structure, and some debt repayment from cash flow, its
credit metrics remained weak as of March 31, 2012: debt-to-last-12-month
EBITDA exceeded 6x and EBITDA-to interest was less than 2x. Debt-to-book
capital was roughly 59%, although based on a June 2010 appraisal and recent
sales book leverage may be overstated due to the historical basis in the
assets. We believe Crescent's operating results in 2010 reflected the low
point for revenues and EBITDA. While 2011 results were modestly better,
primarily due to some large commercial asset sales, they still reflected a
difficult environment for monetizing residential and commercial assets. We
believe revenues and EBITDA should improve over the next one-two years, albeit
slowly, but improvement depends on a rebound in single-family home demand and
a continued healthy market for multifamily properties. There is also potential
upside if demand picks up for commercial assets and bulk land sales. We also
expect Crescent debt to increase as the company utilizes construction loans to
fund its growing multifamily development pipeline. Pro forma for the repayment
of roughly $368 million of revolver and term loan debt with proceeds from the
proposed senior note issuance and some cash, we expect debt-to-EBITDA will
remain near 6x in 2012 and increase to 7x-7.5x in 2013 due to the expected
rise in construction debt. We estimate debt-to-book capital to be in the
mid-60% area. We expect EBITDA/interest to remain near 2x. We expect the
company will have about $85 million of cash following the debt refinancing,
although we expect $25 million to be restricted to support the minimum
liquidity requirement under the company's revolving credit facility.
Liquidity
We view Crescent's liquidity to be adequate. Pro forma for the proposed debt
issuance and term loan repayments, the company will not have any
corporate-level debt maturities until 2019, at which time the proposed secured
notes mature. We believe over the next year, the combination of unrestricted
cash, revolver availability, sponsor committed equity, and the company's
access to project-specific financing will be sufficient to fund existing and
planned development projects. However, cash flow is heavily transactional, and
certain new investment activity will rely on project-level financing. Pro
forma for the proposed refinancing, the company estimates it will have nearly
$85 million of cash; however, the revolver will contain a minimum liquidity
test of no less than $25 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents,
leaving $60 million of available unrestricted cash. The cash position includes
$50 million of sponsor funded equity to fund new investments. Sponsors have
committed an additional $50 million of equity to fund new investments. The
company will have a $50 million secured revolver (secured by a first-priority
lien on substantially all of tangible and intangible assets) that matures in
2017, $31.4 million of which will be available, net of $18.6 million of
outstanding letters of credit. Crescent's cash flow is heavily reliant on the
company's ability to monetize assets and obtain project-level financing,
primarily for multifamily development projects. We note that the company does
have the flexibility to slow its capital investment program. Additionally, new
investments are discretionary, and the company can forego them if asset sales
and market conditions are not supportive.
Recovery analysis
Our rating on the company's senior secured notes is 'B+' (one notch higher
than Crescent's corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on the notes is
'2', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive a substantial
(70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For our most recent
report see "Recovery Report: Crescent Resources LLC's Recovery Rating
Profile," to be published following this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company has sufficient liquidity
to funds its current capital needs. Additionally, fundamentals in the
residential industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily
fundamentals to remain favorable over the next one-two years. We do not expect
to raise Crescent's rating over the next year due to our expectation the
company will remain highly leveraged. Longer term, we would consider an
upgrade if the company can execute on its plan to monetize existing assets,
profitably reinvest in new projects, including its growing multifamily
platform, and successfully manage its capital expenditures. We would lower our
rating on Crescent if liquidity becomes constrained due to
weaker-than-expected asset sales and/or aggressive capital spending.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Crescent Holdings LLC
Crescent Ventures Inc.
Crescent Resources LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Crescent Ventures Inc.
Crescent Resources LLC
Senior Secured
US$325 mil nts due 12/31/2019 B+
Recovery Rating 2
