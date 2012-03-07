March 7 - Fitch Ratings has updated its liquidity analysis of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) following the publication of its yearend 2011 10-K and annual report to shareholders. Since Jan. 25, 2012, Fitch's rating of ORI has been on Rating Watch Negative due to concerns related to ORI's ability to repay or refinance its debt should acceleration occur linked to a potential breach of a subsidiary collateral covenant. A complete list of ORI's current ratings follows at the end of this press release. Based on its updated analysis, Fitch believes that ORI's liquidity is moderately tighter than previously expected, placing even greater uncertainty on ORI's ability to fund a potential debt acceleration. ORI is subject to acceleration on its debt if any of its significant subsidiaries experience bankruptcy, insolvency, rehabilitation or reorganization. ORI's troubled mortgage insurance subsidiary, Republic Mortgage Insurance Company (RMIC), is currently under an Order of Supervision, which ORI management has reported will not trigger the covenant. At year-end 2011, ORI reported approximately $500 million of parent liquidity resources, comprised of $135 million of cash and short-term investments at the parent holding company level, and $361 million of dividends that could be upstreamed by its insurance company subsidiaries during 2012 without prior regulatory approval. This is less than Fitch's earlier expectation of approximately $730 million from these two sources. ORI's outstanding debt is $866 million, and annual interest is projected by Fitch to be approximately $31 million in 2012. This creates a potential funding shortfall of approximately $400 million in the event of acceleration. Favorably, ORI appears to have sufficient internal liquidity to repay its $316 million senior note, which matures May 12, 2012. However, even without a debt acceleration, after interest and the maturity, Fitch projects that ORI's internal liquidity would fall slightly short of fully funding ORI's shareholder dividend, which is estimated at $178 million in 2012. The company reports that it is exploring numerous options to address its liquidity needs, including a debt covenant amendment that would remove RMIC from the definition of a significant subsidiary, raising additional capital, or utilization of the intra system dividend capacity. Upward movement in ORI's rating is highly likely if management was able to fully mitigate its covenant/acceleration risk. Fitch believes that ORI's holding company ratings are subject to above-average ratings migration over the near to intermediate term. Such migration could include sudden, multi-notch downgrade risk, as well as the potential for a multi-notch upgrade. The most noteworthy multi-notch downgrade risk, as reflected in the ongoing Rating Watch Negative, would be acceleration of ORI's debt obligations without sufficient liquidity to meet them. This would result in a default, and a sharp downgrade in ORI's holding company ratings. Fitch notes that there may be additional sources of liquidity to the holding company not discussed in the above analysis, such as via inter-company transfers from non-regulated subsidiaries or intermediate holding companies. However, these are not specified in ORI's yearend 10-K or annual report. The following ratings for ORI remain on Rating Watch Negative: Old Republic International Corp. --Issuer Default Rating 'BB'; --$316 million 8% senior notes due May 12, 2012 'BB-'; --$550 million 3.75% senior notes due March 15, 2018 'BB-'. Bituminous Casualty Corp. Bituminous Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Great West Casualty Co. Old Republic Insurance Co. Old Republic Lloyds of Texas Old Republic General Insurance Co. Old Republic Surety Co. Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Co. Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Co. Pennsylvania Manufacturers Indemnity Co. American Guaranty Title Insurance Co. Mississippi Valley Title Insurance Co. Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. --IFS 'A-'.