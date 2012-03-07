-- Marsh & McLennan has announced the issuance of $250 million in senior unsecured notes. -- We expect proceeds of the debt issuance to refinance $250 million outstanding notes maturing in March 2012. -- We are assigning a 'BBB-' debt rating to the notes. -- The company's credit profile will remain unchanged as a result of the debt issuance. March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Marsh & McLennan Cos.'s (MMC) $250 million senior notes due 2017. We expect the notes issuance to refinance the company's existing 6.25% $250 million outstanding notes due in March 2012. Accordingly, we expect financial leverage of approximately 2.7x at year-end 2011 to remain unchanged as a result of the notes issuance. Although the company has the capacity to fund this upcoming debt maturity internally (its cash position was $2.1 billion as of year-end 2011), it is refinancing to maintain its financial flexibility and benefit from the low interest rate environment (which should result in a lower coupon rate for the new issuance as compared to the 6.25% note that is maturing). The counterparty credit rating on MMC (BBB-/Stable/A-3) is based on the company's good competitive position in the risk and insurance services and consulting segments, as well as significant improvements in operating margins and fixed-charge coverage in recent quarters. In addition, the company has good liquidity, with a strong cash balance. Partially offsetting these positive factors is MMC's historically marginal consolidated operating performance and fixed-charge coverage metrics, which were the result of significant restructuring, goodwill, and legal/regulatory settlement charges in prior years. In addition, although earnings have improved significantly in recent quarters, we believe there is some execution risk related to the management team fully delivering long-lasting improvements in operating results for MMC. Finally, we believe difficult macroeconomic factors will likely limit MMC's organic revenue growth potential in the near term. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008 RATINGS LIST Marsh & McLennan Cos. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 New Rating Marsh & McLennan Cos. Senior Unsecured $250 Mil. Sr. Notes Due 2017 BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.