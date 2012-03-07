Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Principal Residential Investment Mortgages 1 S.A.March 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Principal Residential Investment
Mortgages 1 S.A.'s EUR133.8m mortgage-backed notes final ratings, as follows:
EUR89,250,000 floating-rate senior class A mortgage-backed notes: 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
EUR22,250,000 floating-rate mezzanine class B mortgage-backed notes: 'AAsf' ;
Outlook Stable
EUR22,250,000 floating-rate junior class C mortgage-backed notes: 'A-sf' ;
Outlook Stable
The transaction closed on 7 March 2012. The final ratings are based on Fitch's
assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the
origination and underwriting procedures used by the sellers and the servicer ,
the transaction's sound legal structure and are based on the closing portfolio
information as of 30 November 2011.
The EUR178.6m RMBS transaction is backed by Dutch non-conforming residential
mortgage loans originated and sold by Sparck Hypotheken B.V. and KU88 B.V.,
previously named Quion 88 B.V. (together Sparck or the sellers), between 2006
and 2008. Sparck was a non-conforming originator in the Netherlands, but ceased
originating at end-2008. Principal Residential Investment Mortgages 1 S.A (the
issuer) acquired the Sparck portfolio in February 2011 and financed the purchase
by issuing notes. The issuer has decided to restructure the transaction and used
the proceeds of notes on the closing date to fully redeem the notes and
subordinated loans currently outstanding.
Fitch aligned the base case weighted average (WA) frequency of foreclosure
('Bsf' WAFF) with the historical default trend observed for the mortgage loans
in the portfolio and with the agency's expectations for the Dutch non-conforming
market, as Fitch does not have specific Dutch non-conforming RMBS criteria.
The amortising transaction portfolio is well seasoned (51 months) and consists
of non-conforming residential mortgage loans with a weighted-average (WA)
original loan-to-market-value (LTMV) of 91.2% and debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of
32.7%. Due to the non-conforming nature of the portfolio, a significant amount
of borrowers have self-certified income (27.5%) or an adverse credit
registration (45.6%) and 70% of the mortgage loans pay a floating interest rate.
Around 7% of the mortgage loans are in arrears by more than one month, which is
lower than the levels in comparable Dutch non-conforming transactions.
Credit enhancement for the class A note is 51.1%, provided by the subordination
of junior notes, subordinated loans and an amortising reserve fund. The notes
benefit from interest rate cap agreements and an interest rate policy is in
place, which guarantees specified margins on the mortgage loans. Fitch adjusted
the prepayment, interest rate and servicing costs assumptions in its cash flow
analysis to account for specific transactions features.
Fitch considers servicing and commingling risk to be limited because: (i) the
transaction benefits from a liquidity facility to cover potential interest
shortfalls; (ii) a rated back-up servicer is in place; and (iii) Fitch has
accounted for possible commingling loss in all rating scenarios.
The agency was provided with loan-by-loan information on the securitised
portfolio as of 30 November 2011. The data fields included were of good quality
and arrears information was provided on a loan lifetime basis. Fitch has
reviewed a confidential third-party report relating to the transaction. No
changes to the agency's analysis were made as a result of the report. In
addition, Fitch conducted its own file review consisting of 10 loans. Fitch
discovered no errors or unexpected results. Based on the received repossession
data, analysis showed that the performance was in line with Fitch's standard
Dutch RMBS assumptions; therefore, Fitch did not adjust its quick sale, market
value decline or foreclosure timing assumptions.
To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default
model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency
assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions
under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate
scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand
loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without
incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by
the legal final maturity.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the new issue
report available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the 'EMEA RMBS
Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', this action was additionally informed by
information provided by the servicer Vesting Finance Servicing B.V., the
arranger Natixis and the issuer's legal advisors NautaDutilh N.V.
Applicable criteria "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August
2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, "EMEA RMBS
Master Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis
Criteria" dated 7 June 2011, "EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview", dated 6 May
2009, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14
March 2011, "European Non-Conforming Mortgage Lending", dated 28 May 2008,
"Global Rating Criteria for Stuctured Finance Servicers" , dated 16 August 2010,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions -
Amended
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria
EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
European Non-Conforming Mortgage Lending (Europe RMBS)
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers