March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured rating to multiple tranches of notes to be
issued by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP).
The company intends to use the proceeds to reduce commercial paper borrowings,
among other general corporate purposes.
"The ratings on HP reflect our expectation that the company will maintain its
'strong' business risk profile and 'intermediate' financial risk profile-as
defined in our criteria--despite highly competitive market conditions and
near-term earnings weakness," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Molly
Toll-Reed. The company's strong business profile is based on its leadership
position in a number of its markets, global reach, and well-established
customer base. With annual revenues in excess of $120 billion, HP's strong
discretionary cash flow-expected to remain in excess of $5 billion
annually-provides support for our intermediate financial profile. The current
rating provides some capacity to absorb greater-than-expected earnings
volatility or reinvestment levels. Current fully adjusted debt to EBITDA is
about 2x.
The 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings remain
unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
research update on HP, published on Nov. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Hewlett-Packard Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
Hewlett-Packard Co.
Senior Unsecured notes (multiple tranches) BBB+
