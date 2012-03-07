(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on seven classes of notes issued by Blue Heron Funding II, Ltd. (Blue Heron II), as follows: --$245,996,236 class A notes at 'Csf'; --$17,205,585 class B notes at 'Csf'; --$34,409,633 class C notes at 'Csf'; --$22,196,177 class D notes at 'Csf'; --$17,770,015 class E notes at 'Csf'; --$17,770,015 class E additional interest (interest only) at 'Csf'; --$3,986,875 Certificates (principal only) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative. This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs'. The Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM) and Fitch's cash flow model were not used as part of this review because all of the notes are undercollateralized and structural features were determined to have minimal impact in the context of the classes' ratings. Since Fitch's last rating action in March 2011, the portfolio has continued to deteriorate, with 32% downgraded a weighted average 6 notches and 3.7% upgraded a weighted average 4.5 notches. Principal proceeds have continued to be used intermittently to cover shortfalls in interest collections for interest due to the class A, class B and class C notes. As a result, all of the notes' credit enhancement levels have become increasingly negative. The class A, class B and class C notes are non-deferrable and continue to receive accrued interest distributions from a combination of interest and principal collections. The class D and E notes, and class E additional interest are no longer receiving interest distributions due to failing A/B/C coverage tests. Based on the current portfolio and anticipated future credit enhancement erosion from principal leaking to pay interest obligations, Fitch believes default continues to appear inevitable for the class A, B, C, D and E notes, and the class E additional interest. The Certificates are rated to the ultimate receipt of principal, where coupon payments received in the interest waterfall are applied to reduce the outstanding rated balance. While these distributions are no longer being made due to failing coverage tests and are not expected to resume in the future, the principal of the Certificates is protected by a Certificate Protection Asset, which is a zero coupon bond with a face value of $6 million maturing in April 2030, that was issued by Resolution Funding Corporation, a U.S. government agency. As per the terms of the transaction, no party to the transaction other than the Certificate holders have claim against the Certificate Protection Asset. Therefore, the Certificates are affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative. Blue Heron II is a structured finance collateralized debt obligation (SF CDO) that closed on Dec. 22, 2005 and is managed by Westdeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, New York Branch. The portfolio is composed of residential mortgage-backed securities (58.9%), SF CDOs (17.9%), commercial mortgage-backed securities (13.7%), corporate CDOs (3.7%), corporate debt (3.5%), and commercial and consumer asset-backed securities (2.3%) from 1998 through 2007 vintage transactions. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)