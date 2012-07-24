BRIEF-J2 Global reaffirms financial estimates for fiscal 2017
* Is reaffirming previously issued financial estimates for fiscal 2017
July 24 Deutsche Bahn AG: * Moodys changes outlook to negative on Deutsche Bahn following outlook change
on German sovereign rating * Rpt-moodys changes outlook to negative on deutsche bahn following outlook
change on german sovereign rating
* Is reaffirming previously issued financial estimates for fiscal 2017
* Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corporation announces the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Freeman to its board of directors