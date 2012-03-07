March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and outlook on U.K.-based clothing retailer Missouri TopCo Ltd. (Matalan; B/Negative/--) are unaffected by the cancellation of a GBP20 million revolving credit facility (RCF) with one of its banks and the reset of covenants for the remaining GBP30 million RCF with another bank. Our assessment of the liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria did not include either RCF as sources of liquidity. This was because we anticipated a breach of financial covenants for the fourth-quarter ending Feb. 28, 2012. Prior to the financial year end, Matalan had reset covenants and renegotiated terms for its RCF following a decline in earnings for the financial year to Feb. 28, 2012. Despite the reduction in the RCF, Matalan's liquidity position remains "adequate" under our criteria. The company has GBP96 million cash on hand and positive free operating cash flows of about GBP30 million-GBP35 million. Furthermore, Matalan has relatively low liquidity needs other than capital expenditure in the region of GBP20 million. The debt structure is non-amortizing and comprises GBP250 million senior secured notes due 2016, and GBP225 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. Matalan's unaudited full-year results for the financial year to Feb. 28, 2012, were in line with our expectations. For the year ahead we anticipate Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain at about 7.0x, with adjusted interest coverage of about 1.5x. In our view, this is commensurate with the current 'B' rating.