July 24 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the following CNH
Equipment Trusts:
2009-C
--Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class B upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive.
2010-B
--Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class B upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive.
The upgrades of the class B notes in both transactions reflect strong loss
coverage and performance within Fitch's initial expectations. As of the July
2012 reporting period, cumulative net losses total 46 and 25 bps for 2009-C and
2010-B respectively, and are extrapolating below Fitch's initial base case
proxy. Due to amortization, CE continues to increase for the outstanding notes.
As a result, loss coverage levels have improved for the Class B Notes in each
transaction and are now consistent with an 'AAAsf' rating.
The affirmations of the Class A notes in each transaction reflect loss coverage
levels consistent with current ratings. The Stable Outlook for all classes
reflects Fitch's expectation for loss coverage and credit enhancement to
continue to improve as the transactions amortize.
Fitch will continue to closely monitor these transactions and may take
additional rating action in the event of changes in performance and credit
enhancement measures.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equipment Lease and Loan ABS' (Jan. 11, 2012);
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equipment Lease and Loan ABS
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria