July 24 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the following CNH Equipment Trusts: 2009-C --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive. 2010-B --Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive. The upgrades of the class B notes in both transactions reflect strong loss coverage and performance within Fitch's initial expectations. As of the July 2012 reporting period, cumulative net losses total 46 and 25 bps for 2009-C and 2010-B respectively, and are extrapolating below Fitch's initial base case proxy. Due to amortization, CE continues to increase for the outstanding notes. As a result, loss coverage levels have improved for the Class B Notes in each transaction and are now consistent with an 'AAAsf' rating. The affirmations of the Class A notes in each transaction reflect loss coverage levels consistent with current ratings. The Stable Outlook for all classes reflects Fitch's expectation for loss coverage and credit enhancement to continue to improve as the transactions amortize. Fitch will continue to closely monitor these transactions and may take additional rating action in the event of changes in performance and credit enhancement measures. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equipment Lease and Loan ABS' (Jan. 11, 2012); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012).