BRIEF-J2 Global reaffirms financial estimates for fiscal 2017
* Is reaffirming previously issued financial estimates for fiscal 2017
July 24 NV Luchthaven Schiphol: * Moodys changes outlook to negative on 1 Dutch infrastructure & utility
companys ratings; 5 remain unchanged * Moodys changes NV Luchthaven Schiphol outlook to negative
* Is reaffirming previously issued financial estimates for fiscal 2017
* Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corporation announces the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Freeman to its board of directors