Overview
-- Dutch cable operator Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. (Ziggo) has announced its
intention to launch an IPO.
-- We understand that the company's shareholder loans and accrued
interest, which we currently treat as debt, will be converted into common
equity as part of the IPO transaction.
-- As a result, the transaction will likely considerably reduce the
company's adjusted debt leverage.
-- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term rating on Ziggo, and all
related issue ratings, on CreditWatch positive.
Rating Action
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' long-term
corporate credit rating on The Netherlands-based leading cable operator Ziggo
Bond Co. B.V. (Ziggo) on CreditWatch with positive implications.
We also placed our 'BB' issue rating on Ziggo's senior secured notes and our
'B' issue rating on its senior notes on CreditWatch positive.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that, if successful, the IPO and
the conversion of shareholder loans into common equity should significantly
and durably improve our assessment of the company's financial risk profile. In
addition, we believe management's guidance on Ziggo's future financial
policy--with a net debt to EBITDA target of about 3.5x--will also contribute
to this sustainable improvement.
Our main adjustment to Ziggo's debt is the addition of shareholder loans at
holding company Zesko B.V. As of year-end 2011, Standard & Poor's-adjusted
debt included EUR2.3 billion of shareholder loans, resulting in an adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 6x. Excluding shareholder loans and accrued
interests, adjusted debt to EBITDA would have amounted to about 4x on Dec. 31,
2011.
The current rating is constrained by our assessment of the group's financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged," primarily owing to the group's high
adjusted leverage, sizable short-term shareholder loans, and its ultimate
ownership by private equity sponsors.
We assess the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," reflecting its
highly attractive domestic market, solid track record, and the company's
strong competitive position in the Dutch pay-TV and fixed-line markets, which
translates into strong and consistent generation of free cash flows. Although
Ziggo's large domestic competitor Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) is
deploying other competing technologies, such as voice-digital subscriber line
(VDSL) and fiber-to-the-home (FttH) broadband connections, we believe Ziggo
will maintain its competitive edge for some time. This could allow the company
to gain further market share in a highly penetrated, but still somewhat
growing, fixed broadband market.
Liquidity
We assess Ziggo's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, reflecting the
company's very modest debt amortization through 2014 and our expectation of
consistently robust discretionary cash flow generation.
On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated a ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses
of more than 2x over the next 12 months.
On the same date, liquidity sources for the next 12 months included:
-- Funds from operations of more than EUR600 million; and
-- A EUR50 million undrawn committed facility maturing early 2013.
This compares with liquidity uses over the same period primarily consisting of
capital expenditures of about EUR280 million. Cash flows are not seasonal, as
most customers pay monthly by direct debit. In addition, we anticipate
comfortable headroom under financial covenants in the foreseeable future.
Heavy senior debt maturities are due in 2017-2018. In addition, we note that
the outstanding shareholder loans (EUR2.3 billion including fast accruing
interests) will mature in 2015 at Zesko B.V. if they are not converted into
equity.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the EUR750 million senior secured notes issued by the
special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Ziggo Finance B.V (not rated) is 'BB', two
notches above our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The issue rating reflects
the recovery rating assigned to SPV term loan E of '1', indicating our
expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for the lenders in the event of a
payment default, with an issue rating of 'BB'.
The issue rating on the EUR1.2 billion senior notes is 'B', one notch below our
corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The recovery rating on these notes is '5',
indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
We placed the issue ratings on CreditWatch positive following the CreditWatch
placement on the corporate credit rating.
To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We
believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage after
a sustained period of operating underperformance. This scenario would lead to
a default in 2015 as EBITDA declines to EUR470 million. We will revise our
hypothetical default scenario and year of default after the IPO transaction
has been completed.
We value the group on a going-concern basis, given Ziggo's resilient and
profitable utility-like cable TV operations in The Netherlands, its
satisfactory business risk profile, valuable cable network and customer base,
and high barriers to entry in the consolidated cable industry. At our current
simulated hypothetical point of default, we value the group at about EUR2.8
billion.
With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a
recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that recovery
prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects
on the senior secured term loan E facility. We base this view on the
assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV tranche facilities.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch positive placement upon completion of the
IPO.
If the IPO is successful and all shareholder loans (included accrued interest)
are converted into common equity, we could raise the corporate credit rating
and issue ratings by one or two notches, provided we continue to expect that
adjusted leverage will fall toward 4x.
The CreditWatch resolution will also critically depend on the ultimate
ownership structure and our understanding of the potential exit strategy of
private equity sponsors. We believe that continuing control by private equity
sponsors will likely continue to constrain the rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Ziggo Bond Co. B.V.
Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/--
Ziggo Bond Co. B.V.
Senior Secured B/Watch Pos B
Recovery Rating 5 5
Torenspits B.V.
Senior Secured* BB/Watch Pos BB
Recovery Rating 1 1
Ziggo Finance B.V
Senior Secured BB/Watch Pos BB
*Guaranteed by Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.
