March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Montreal-based Domtar Corp.'s (BBB-/Stable/--) proposed US$250 million senior unsecured notes. The notes and the guarantees are senior unsecured obligations of Domtar, ranking equally with all of the company's existing and future senior unsecured notes. We understand that proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to finance the purchase price of US$185 million of various senior unsecured notes that were recently tendered and for general corporate purposes. While this issuance will lead to a slight increase in leverage net of redemptions, the net increase results in immaterial changes to the company's credit metrics. Domtar's leverage is about 1.0x and, while we expect EBIDTA to decline in 2012 from 2011 levels on weaker pulp prices, leverage is likely to remain below 1.5x in the near term. In addition, we believe the excess proceeds will improve the company's liquidity position. "The ratings on Domtar reflect our view of the company's uncoated free sheet market, good cost profile, low leverage, and diversification opportunity through its newly acquired personal care segment," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jatinder Mall. "These positive factors are partially offset, in our opinion, by a steady decline in demand for uncoated free sheet as well as volatile prices for commodity pulp," Mr. Mall added. The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will generate good cash flows and maintain leverage ratios below 1.5x. While the integration of Domtar's recently acquired personal care segment slightly improves diversity and stability of cash flows, the business remains largely exposed to a secular decline in North American UFS demand and volatile pulp prices. Domtar is the largest UFS manufacturer in North America, with 3.5 million short tons of capacity and 1.7 million metric tons of pulp capacity. The majority of the company's paper and pulp capacity is located in the U.S., and subsequent to the Attends brand acquisition, Domtar now operates incontenance product manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and in Aneby, Sweden. RATINGS LIST Domtar Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Proposed US$250 mil. senior unsecured notes BBB-