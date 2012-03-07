March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned
its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Montreal-based Domtar Corp.'s
(BBB-/Stable/--) proposed US$250 million senior unsecured notes. The notes and
the guarantees are senior unsecured obligations of Domtar, ranking equally with
all of the company's existing and future senior unsecured notes.
We understand that proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to finance
the purchase price of US$185 million of various senior unsecured notes that
were recently tendered and for general corporate purposes. While this issuance
will lead to a slight increase in leverage net of redemptions, the net
increase results in immaterial changes to the company's credit metrics.
Domtar's leverage is about 1.0x and, while we expect EBIDTA to decline in 2012
from 2011 levels on weaker pulp prices, leverage is likely to remain below
1.5x in the near term. In addition, we believe the excess proceeds will
improve the company's liquidity position.
"The ratings on Domtar reflect our view of the company's uncoated free sheet
market, good cost profile, low leverage, and diversification opportunity
through its newly acquired personal care segment," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Jatinder Mall. "These positive factors are partially offset, in
our opinion, by a steady decline in demand for uncoated free sheet as well as
volatile prices for commodity pulp," Mr. Mall added.
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will generate
good cash flows and maintain leverage ratios below 1.5x. While the integration
of Domtar's recently acquired personal care segment slightly improves
diversity and stability of cash flows, the business remains largely exposed to
a secular decline in North American UFS demand and volatile pulp prices.
Domtar is the largest UFS manufacturer in North America, with 3.5 million
short tons of capacity and 1.7 million metric tons of pulp capacity. The
majority of the company's paper and pulp capacity is located in the U.S., and
subsequent to the Attends brand acquisition, Domtar now operates incontenance
product manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and in Aneby, Sweden.
RATINGS LIST
Domtar Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Proposed US$250 mil. senior unsecured notes BBB-
