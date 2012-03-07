March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings and outlook on Lincolnshire, Ill.-based ACCO Brands Corp.
(B+/Watch Pos/--) will remain unchanged, despite the company's announcement that
it has increased the recently proposed term loan amounts by $100 million to
tender a portion of its senior subordinated notes due 2015. The term loans are
part of the company's financing for its pending merger with the Consumer &
Office Products (Mead C&OP) division of MeadWestvaco Corp., which we
believe will increase ACCO's geographic reach and distribution, while adding
complementary products to its existing portfolio. ACCO plans to increase the
amount of its proposed term loan A to $320 million from $300 million and the
amount of its proposed term loan B to $450 million from $370 million. The
proposed new $250 million revolving credit facility remains unchanged. Standard
& Poor's 'BB+' issue-level and '1' recovery rating on the new senior secured
credit facilities remain the same, despite the increased amount of secured debt
in the capital structure. Pro forma for the merger, the increase in the amount
of secured debt, and the decrease in the amount of unsecured debt, Standard &
Poor's estimates that credit protection measures will improve from premerger
levels, to our estimate of total adjusted leverage of about 4.2x, funds from
operations to total adjusted debt of about 13%, and interest coverage of about
4.5x.
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing when ACCO completes the proposed
merger with Mead C&OP and finalizes the related financing. At that time we
expect to raise the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' based upon terms of the
currently proposed transaction.