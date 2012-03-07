March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Lincolnshire, Ill.-based ACCO Brands Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--) will remain unchanged, despite the company's announcement that it has increased the recently proposed term loan amounts by $100 million to tender a portion of its senior subordinated notes due 2015. The term loans are part of the company's financing for its pending merger with the Consumer & Office Products (Mead C&OP) division of MeadWestvaco Corp., which we believe will increase ACCO's geographic reach and distribution, while adding complementary products to its existing portfolio. ACCO plans to increase the amount of its proposed term loan A to $320 million from $300 million and the amount of its proposed term loan B to $450 million from $370 million. The proposed new $250 million revolving credit facility remains unchanged. Standard & Poor's 'BB+' issue-level and '1' recovery rating on the new senior secured credit facilities remain the same, despite the increased amount of secured debt in the capital structure. Pro forma for the merger, the increase in the amount of secured debt, and the decrease in the amount of unsecured debt, Standard & Poor's estimates that credit protection measures will improve from premerger levels, to our estimate of total adjusted leverage of about 4.2x, funds from operations to total adjusted debt of about 13%, and interest coverage of about 4.5x. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing when ACCO completes the proposed merger with Mead C&OP and finalizes the related financing. At that time we expect to raise the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' based upon terms of the currently proposed transaction.