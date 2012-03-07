March 7 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 2 basis points (bps) to 201 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 11 bps to 637 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads expanded by 1 bp each to 132 bps and 175 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' widened by 2 bps to 250 bps. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads widened by 13 bps each to 453 bps and 686 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' expanded by 19 bps to 1,066 bps. By industry, financial institutions remained flat at 307 bps, banks widened by 2 bps to 328 bps, and industrials expanded by 4 bps to 294 bps. Utilities expanded by 1 bp to 205 bps, and telecommunications widened by 8 bps to 325 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 195 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 629 bps and below its five-year moving average of 716 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.