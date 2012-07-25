OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its ratings to J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities
Trust 2012-HSBC's $300 million commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
(see list).
The issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction backed by
a $300 million commercial mortgage loan secured by one high-rise office
building in Midtown Manhattan. HSBC Tower totals 864,303 sq. ft. and is
located at 452 Fifth Ave.
The ratings reflect our view of the collateral's historical and projected
performance, the sponsor's and manager's experience, the trustee-provided
liquidity, the loan's terms, and the transaction's structure. Standard &
Poor's determined that the loan has a beginning loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of
80.6% and an ending LTV of 73.5% based on Standard & Poor's value.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available at
RATINGS ASSIGNED
J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-HSBC
Class Rating Amount ($)
A AAA (sf) 200,000,000
X-A AAA (sf) 200,000,000(i)
X-B NR 100,000,000(i)
B AA (sf) 15,000,000
C A (sf) 21,400,000
D NR 58,600,000
E NR 5,000,000
R NR N/A
(i)Notional balance. NR--Not rated. N/A--Not applicable.