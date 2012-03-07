March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue-level rating on Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc.'s 8% senior notes due 2019 is unchanged. Community is proposing to tack $1 billion onto the existing $1.0 billion senior notes due 2019, for an aggregate total of $2 billion. The issue-level rating on these notes is 'B' (one notch lower than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The issuer of the notes is wholly owned subsidiary CHS/Community Health Systems Inc. The company plans to use note proceeds to refinance existing debt. The corporate credit rating on Community Health is 'B+' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. The ratings reflect our expectation of high-single-digit revenue growth, supported by a mid-single-digit organic growth rate after recent results that partly were reimbursement-driven, and modest acquisition activity. The company remains acquisitive, but we believe acquisitions will stay moderate, and expect management to extend its success in improving acquired underperforming hospitals. We expect a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012; however, this is entirely on the upcoming adoption of an accounting change regarding the provision for bad debt. On a comparable basis, we expect reimbursement pressure and weak patient volume to be factors driving a small decline in EBITDA margin. RATINGS LIST Community Health Systems Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- CHS/Community Health Systems Inc. $2B sr nts due 2019 B Recovery rating 5