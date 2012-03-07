March 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of The Hanover Insurance Company, the principal operating subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG). Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings for THG: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. (A full rating list follows at the end of this press release). The Hanover Insurance Group's (THG) ratings reflect adequate operating subsidiary capitalization supported by holding company cash and investments of $207 million at Dec. 31, 2011 that are available to be downstreamed to support statutory capitalization of U.S. and UK operations as needed. Fitch believes THG's operating subsidiaries will continue to generate reasonable internal capital over the intermediate term. GAAP operating leverage was 1.43 times (x) and net leverage was 4.20x at Dec. 31, 2011. In recent years, THG has focused more rigorously on exposure management and rate adequacy. Fitch believes these changes reflect a more balanced risk appetite and better position the company for profitability and underwriting stability over the long term. In personal lines, the company has reduced its concentration in four core states, reduced its exposure to coastal regions, and has successfully managed rate actions in both homeowners and auto insurance. In commercial lines, THG has reduced its exposure to workers' compensation and gradually shifted the product mix toward more specialty lines. Fitch believes THG is better positioned for improved profitability over the intermediate term. The company may be challenged, however, to pare back expense levels following investments in technology and process improvements designed to drive growth. THG has successfully increased prices in homeowners insurance over the last couple of years and in recent periods has seen signs of an improving price environment in commercial lines. Importantly, THG is adjusting its pricing for a higher expectation of the weather impact as its calendar year combined ratio increased to 100.6% and 105.1% in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Catastrophe losses have been higher than normal for the past three years, affecting the combined ratio by 5.6 points and 10.0 points in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Growth in commercial lines has primarily been through acquisitions where THG has focused on smaller, easy-to-integrate acquisitions. However, in 2011 THG's acquisition of Chaucer Holdings plc (Chaucer) at approximately $500 million was significantly larger. While the acquisition advances THG's specialty strategy and provides scale and diversification benefits, Fitch noted the uncertainty tied to entering a new market outside of the U.S. and ultimately meeting return objectives for the transaction given the cyclical and competitive nature of Chaucer's business. In addition, several credit factors deteriorated moderately post closing, including an increase in financial leverage. Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: underwriting and investment performance that causes Fitch to view the combined organization as comparable from a ratings perspective with higher rated companies; moderate improvement in GAAP operating leverage and net leverage; and maintaining run rate holding company financial leverage ratio (FLR) below 25%. Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: a material deterioration in THG's reserve adequacy, particularly regarding Chaucer; a material deterioration in underwriting or investment performance of the combined organization relative to peers; and GAAP operating leverage greater than 2.0x and net leverage greater than 4.75x for the combined organization. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: The Hanover Insurance Group --IDR at 'BBB'; --7.55% senior notes due 2020 'BBB-'; --6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BBB-'; --7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 'BBB-'; --8.207% junior subordinated debentures due 2027 at 'BB'. The Hanover Insurance Company --IFS at 'A-'. Citizens Insurance Company of America --IFS at 'A-'.