July 25 - U.S.-based The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. and Japan-based Shiseido Co. Ltd. are two of the leading multinational cosmetics companies within the consumer products sector. Both enjoy strong brand recognition, good cash flow, strong liquidity, and good geographic diversity. They also benefit from the favorable credit characteristics of the cosmetics industry, including steady demand, low capital intensity, and stable cash flow generation. At the same time, both face challenges abroad: economic weakness in Europe could reduce profitability, and competition in the high-growth emerging markets is intense. According to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report published today, Estee Lauder has a slight edge. "Its margins are higher, its credit metrics are steadier, and its cash flow is stronger," said Standard & Poor's Jacqueline Hui, one of the primary credit analysts on the report, titled "Estee Lauder Has An Edge On Shiseido In The Battle Of The Global Cosmetics Giants." Standard & Poor's has 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term credit ratings, with stable outlooks, on both companies. "However," said Ms. Hui, "we could consider lowering our ratings on Shiseido if its adjusted leverage does not decrease towards 2x by fiscal 2012 and to below 2x by fiscal 2013." 