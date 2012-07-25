July 25 - Overall second-quarter 2012 (2Q'12) earnings across the
U.S. banking industry were consistent with Fitch Ratings' expectations,
reflected in the mixed results based on each institution's business
concentrations and discussed in a report published today.
Reported earnings generally improved for the large regional banks, reflecting
strong refi-driven mortgage banking results and ongoing reserve releases. Among
the large trading banks, adjusted earnings were generally lower on a sequential
basis due mainly to weaker capital markets activity.
Fitch notes that the continuing flow of mortgage repurchase requests by Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac shows no signs of abating quickly, which poses an ongoing
risk for the banking industry. Several banks increased provisions sequentially
after conversations with the GSEs suggested greater sampling of older vintages
would result in more future claims. Fitch believes repurchase claims represent a
moderate pressure on earnings among certain financial institutions.
The inability to improve margins could lead some banks to take undue future
risks in stretching for yield in their securities and loan books. To date, Fitch
has not observed a noticeable shift in risk appetite, though the agency remains
cognizant of this risk and is analyzing duration risk in the securities
portfolios of rated institutions.
The full 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q12) is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' The report includes commentary for 17 Fitch-rated
financial institutions; a full quarterly report with supplemental financial data
and individual company comments will be published at a later date.