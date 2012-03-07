March 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 10 classes and affirmed 11 classes of JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-LDP4. A detailed listing of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades are primarily due to increased loss expectations on the specially serviced loans, including the Silver City Galleria (6.3%), the largest asset in the pool and currently real estate owned (REO). Fitch modeled losses of 12.9%, most of which is due to loans in special servicing. As of the February 2012 distribution date, 14 loans, 14.4% of the pool, were in special servicing. Fitch expects classes F through P to be fully depleted by losses on specially serviced loans and class E to be significantly impacted. As of the February 2012, there are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $10.4 million currently affecting classes F through NR. As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been paid down by 27.7% to $1.935 billion from approximately $2.677 billion at issuance. Four loans (5.9%) have defeased since issuance. The largest contributor to Fitch expected losses is the 714,898 sf Silver City Galleria (6.8% of the pool), a regional mall located in Taunton, MA. The property has suffered occupancy issues, including the loss of two major tenants. New valuations have been received and are significantly below the debt. The special servicer has been working to increase occupancy and retain the current tenants. The building is currently listed for sale. The next largest contributor to Fitch expected losses is the five property suburban office portfolio (2.2%) consisting 230,061 sf located in three states (CA, OR, and TX). The CA properties were recently sold and the proceeds applied to the unpaid principal balance. The special servicer plans to list the remaining properties for sale in early 2012 The third largest contributor to expected losses is a foreclosed 129,020 sf retail property (2.1%) located in Lincoln, CA. Current occupancy is 84% with a limited number of tenant leases coming up for renewal in the next few years. The special servicer continues to evaluate work out options. The property is scheduled to convert to REO in the next 30 days. Fitch downgrades, revises outlooks and assigns recovery ratings as indicated: --$204.1 million class A-J to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$50.2 million class B to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$23.4 million class C to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; 'RE0'; Outlook Stable; --$46.8 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; 'RE0'; Outlook Stable; --$23.4 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf; 'RE0'; --$40.1 million class F to 'Csf'from 'CCsf'; 'RE0'; --$26.8 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; 'RE0'; --$30.1 million class H to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; 'RE0'; --$10.0 million class J to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; 'RE0'. The following class has been downgraded to 'Dsf/RE0' based on incurred realized losses: --$8.5 million class P to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; 'RE0'. Fitch affirms the following classes, rating outlooks and recovery ratings as follows: --$203.8 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$86.9 million class A-3A1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$75.0 million class A-3A2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$580.3 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$84.4 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$267.7 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$13.4 million class K at 'Csf';'RE0'; --$13.4 million class L at 'Csf';'RE0'; --$6.7 million class M at 'Csf';'RE0'; --$3.3 million class N at 'Csf';'RE0'. Classes A-1, A-2, and A-2FL have paid in full. Class NR has been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Classes X-1 and X-2 were previously withdrawn.