Overview -- Native American gaming operator Mohegan announced the completion of its comprehensive debt refinancing transactions, including the consummation of its exchange offers and the amendment and restatement of its credit facility. -- We are lowering our issuer credit rating on Mohegan to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CC', and the issue-level rating on the participating notes and the bank credit facility to 'D'. -- We expect to raise the issuer credit rating and issue-level ratings as soon as possible following our review of MTGA's new capital structure. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit rating on Uncasville, Conn.-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority (MTGA) to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CC'. In addition, we lowered our issue-level ratings on MTGA's existing credit facility, senior notes, and senior subordinated notes to 'D' from 'CC'. Our rating actions follow the company's announcement of the final results and settlement of the exchange offers and the amendment and restatement of the credit facility. Approximately $962 million in aggregate principal out of $1.075 billion in outstanding principal of existing notes were validly tendered and not withdrawn. Rationale As outlined in our Jan. 25, 2012 research update, it is our view that the exchange offers and the extension of MTGA's bank facility are a de facto restructuring and, thus, are tantamount to a default according to our criteria. The offers to debtholders required a maturity extension, averaging three to four years. Although MTGA offered an increase in the interest rates on the new debt, we believe the increase in pricing did not adequately compensate lenders for the extension of maturities, which, under our criteria, resulted in lenders receiving less value than the promise of the original securities. We believe that lenders accepted MTGA's offers largely because of the perceived risk that the issuer may not otherwise fulfill its original obligations. Additionally, we viewed these offers as distressed rather than opportunistic. Apart from these offers, there was a realistic possibility of a conventional default over the near term given MTGA's near-term maturities ($675 million bank credit facility due March 9, 2012 and $250 million 8% senior subordinated notes due April 1, 2012), as well as its medium-term maturity profile. We plan to reassess MTGA's capital structure over the near term. We will raise our issuer credit rating, assign new ratings to the exchanged notes, and finalize preliminary ratings on the new credit facility and new first-lien second-out term loan based on the revised capital structure. It is our preliminary expectation that the issuer credit rating would likely be 'B-'. Although the completed exchanges were not a deleveraging event, the post-exchange capital structure substantially reduces MTGA's debt maturities over the next few years. However, MTGA will still be highly leveraged, and our measure of its post-exchange interest coverage ratio will be weak, likely at around 1.5x. In addition, MTGA faces meaningful changes in its competitive landscape over the intermediate term. The addition of resort casinos in Massachusetts were approved in late 2011 (although we do not expect any to open before 2015), and New York's governor recently proposed the possibility of full-scale casinos in that state, which would pressure MTGA's cash flow. Ratings List Downgraded To From Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority Issuer Credit Rating SD CC/Watch Neg/-- $675M revolver due 2012 D CC/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured D CC/Watch Neg Subordinated D CC/Watch Neg