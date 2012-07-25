OVERVIEW -- Educational Funding Of The South Inc.'s issuance is an ABS securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government. -- We assigned our 'AA+ (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1 A notes. -- The 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's initial senior parity, U.S. government's reinsurance, interest and principal payments, and scenario analysis, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' rating to Educational Funding Of The South Inc.'s $511.000 million student loan asset-backed notes series 2012-1 A (see list). The note issuance is asset-backed securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government. The rating reflects our view of: -- The transaction's initial senior parity of approximately 103.8%, defined as the percentage of the total assets (the initial pool balance, the initial cash in the reserve fund, the capitalized interest fund, and the collection fund) divided by the new series 2012-1 principal amount, as well as the existing series 2007-1 class A principal and accrued interest amounts that will remain outstanding; -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the loans' principal and interest; -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned 'AA+ (sf)' rating; and -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent with our credit stability criteria. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Educational Funding Of The South Inc. - Series 2012-1, July 13, 2012 -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter, April 30, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011 -- United States Of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011 -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Methodology: Criteria for Global Structured Finance Transactions Subject to a Change in Payment Priorities upon a Nonmonetary EOD, March 16, 2010 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 RATING ASSIGNED Educational Funding Of The South Inc. - Series 2012-1 Class Rating Type Interest Amount rate (mil. $) 2012-1 A AA+ (sf) Senior One-month LIBOR 511.000 2012-1 B NR Subordinate One-month LIBOR 15.000 NR--Not rated.