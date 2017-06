NEW CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CEO HUNTER HARRISON SAYS WILL COME TO MARKET WITH DETAILED OPERATING PLAN FOR NEXT 3-4 YEARS IN LATE FALL CPS CEO HARRISON SAYS HAS MET WITH 5-6 LARGE CUSTOMERS AND "ITS BEEN A BIG LOVE-IN" CPS CEO HARRISON SAYS CP AHEAD OF COMPETITION ON SOME TECHNOLOGY ISSUES INCLUDING HANDLING TRAINS OVER THE MOUNTAINS CP CEO SAYS WORKING HARD ON SOME "VELOCITY ISSUES", ALSO SPENT A LOT OF TIME LOOKING AT TRAIN TERMINALS NEW CP CEO SAYS DOESNT SEE "SIGNIFICANT SHIFTS" IN COMPANYS OPERATIONAL STRATEGY, MIGHT BE "A LITTLE MORE EMPHASIS PLACED HERE OR HERE" NEW CP CEO SAYS MOOD AT COMPANY IS "MIXED" POST PROXY BATTLE, STRIKE CP CEO HARRISON SAYS HIS SENSE IS THAT CAPITAL SPEND WILL PROBABLY DECREASE RATHER THAN INCREASE AS UNDERUTILIZED ASSETS ARE PUT TO USE