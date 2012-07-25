July 25 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to the County of Chester, PA's (the county) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$38,165,000 GO bonds, series of 2012, 'AAA'. The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation the week of July 30. In addition, Fitch affirms the county's following ratings: --Approximately $171.8 million outstanding GO bonds (series 2009B, 2009C, 2010A and 2011) at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the county backed by its unlimited tax pledge. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: The county continues to maintain solid financial operations and through conservative budgeting practices has retained its above-average reserve levels. FISCALLY PRUDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM: Management has established future planning strategies and fiscal polices to ensure financial flexibility. ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: The county benefits from high wealth and income levels and a stable and diverse employment base including federal, state and local government institutions and major corporations. LARGE AND DIVERSE TAXBASE: Although the county's taxbase experienced slight declines in value over the last two years, its large size and diversity provides stability. MANAGEABLBE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The county's debt burden is manageable and characterized by modest future borrowing needs and reasonable pension costs. CREDIT PROFILE DIVERSE ECONOMY SUPPORTED BY ABOVE AVERAGE SOCIO-ECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS The county is located in southeastern Pennsylvania, 30 miles west of Philadelphia. Population and employment opportunities increased substantially in the last three decades as suburban development spread westward and as high technology businesses grew along the Route 202 corridor. The 2010 U.S. Census recorded the county's population at 498,886, an increase of 15.1% since 2000. While future growth is expected, Fitch believes it will be at a slower pace. The economy is well established and diverse among financial services, education, health services and agriculture sectors. Non-governmental employers are led by Vanguard Group (9,158 employees), Siemens Medical Solutions (5,130) and QVC, Inc. (2,722). The county's unemployment rate of 5.7% in May 2012 remains well below the state and national averages of 7.3% and 7.9%, respectively. Wealth levels are well above average with 2010 median household income equal to 168% and 163% of state and national levels, respectively, making it the wealthiest county in the state. LARGE AND DIVERSE TAX BASE The county's tax base has an estimated market value of $65 billion, an increase of 71.6% from 2002. Growth has tapered off due to the slowdown in the economy with assessed value declining slightly in 2010 and 2011. Management has indicated that signs of new development continue with a new Walmart store and two new office buildings. The county enjoys a diverse tax base with little concentration in any one sector or taxpayer. The top 10 taxpayers represent a modest 2.5% of total assessed valuation. Total property tax collections are strong, averaging over 99% for the last five years. STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESERVE LEVELS The county's fund balances remain strong due to its conservative budget practices, expenditure controls, and healthy flow of revenue driven primarily by property taxes, which comprise 74% of general fund revenues. The county's overall tax millage has remained flat for four years and expenditures have been controlled through cost cutting measures that included workforce reductions, consolidation of departments, and hiring for only essential services. During fiscal 2011 (year-end Dec. 31), the county realized a $2.6 million general fund deficit after transfers, decreasing its fund balance to $43.2 million or 30% of general fund spending from $45.8 million or 33.4% in 2010. Revenues were $1.3 million below budget due primarily to lower court costs and fines and lower departmental earnings. The county implemented GASB 54 in fiscal 2011, reporting an unrestricted (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balance of $42.3 million or a strong 29.7% of general fund spending. The county has a policy to retain reserves equal to 10% of expenditures and has consistently exceeded this level. Fitch believes the county's fund balance levels provide it with substantial financial flexibility to offset projected increases in future healthcare costs, ongoing capital needs, and the uncertainties surrounding state and federal grant programs over the next few years. CONSERVATIVE BUDGETING PRACTICES The county's fiscal 2012 budget reflects its conservative budgeting practices with additional expenditure cuts, the fourth year of no property tax increase, and slightly lower revenue expectations over fiscal 2011. Management historically has appropriated a portion of general fund reserves to balance the budget and the 2012 budget includes appropriation of $8.8 million. Based on year-to-date results, management estimates that it will only use $4.4 million of the budgeted $8.8 million as revenues are slightly higher due to increased grants and positive expenditure variances. Fitch believes projections are reasonable given the county's historical results and prudent financial planning. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES The county's direct debt burden is low at $1,022 per capita and 0.80% of market value. Debt levels are higher on an overall basis, with overall debt per capita at $4,499 and 3.5% of market value when adding in the debt of the county's local governments and school districts. Fitch believes the county's higher overall debt levels are attributable in part to generally limited amount of available state monies for funding local school districts. As such, the debt issued by the local districts provides county students with high-quality education and facilities desired by district residents. The county's five-year capital improvement plan includes estimated debt offerings of approximately $30 million per year, but such plan is redefined annually. Fitch anticipates that the county's debt levels will remain moderate. The county operated pension plan is adequately funded at 77% with a manageable unfunded liability of $83 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, based on a 7.5% rate of return. Under Fitch's more conservative 7% rate of return, the funded ratio drops to a still adequate 73%. Beginning in 2011, new employees became part of a separate tier of the plan with higher employee contribution rates contributing to an approximate $4 million in savings for fiscal 2011. The county traditionally makes 100% of its annual required contributions (ARC) and in fiscal 2012 its ARC is $11.6 million, a manageable 7.8% of general fund spending. In 2010, the county contributed an additional $2.6 million to prepay the remaining costs of the 2007 Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program, thus reducing annual required contributions to the pension plan in the future. Other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs are limited due to the elimination of retiree health benefits beginning in July of 2006. The county makes pay-as-you-go payments and had unfunded actuarial accrued liabilities of a modest $3.3 million as of Jan. 1, 2010. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011.